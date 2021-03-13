Trying to survive within the savage world of Monster Hunter Rise is no easy task. The staggering number of monsters looking to tear you limb from limb would make anyone question their bravery. While having a good set of armor will keep you alive, you won't get far unless you have a powerful weapon to slay these beasts. Thankfully, there are 14 types of weapons to choose from and you can customize each of their movesets by swapping certain attacks to suit your playstyle. Here's our list of all 14 weapons and the new moves introduced for them in Monster Hunter Rise that utilize the game's unique gameplay feature — the Wirebug. Be sure to check out our other guides for Monster Hunter Rise if you wish to know more after reading. These include what armor set to equip, a list of monsters that need slaying, how to effectively use the Wirebug, and how to utilize the endemic life to aid you in battle. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Don't forgot upgrade your Switch with one of the best microSD cards for Nintendo Switch so that you have enough room to download Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise weapon list and new moves: Great Sword

The Great Sword is a slow but mighty powerhouse of a weapon. Its massive blade is capable of smashing through the toughest of hides in one strike. You can perform big overhead slashes to a single target or do wide horizontal swings to deal with a crowd of smaller monsters. Great Sword can also allow you to shoulder tackle through enemy attacks and immediately follow-up with an attack of your own. One of those attacks is the great sword's ultimate technique – the True Charged Slash. If you can land this double overhead slash to a monster's face, they will be in for a world of hurt. You can even charge up every strike to deal more damage, just in case you felt the Great Sword wasn't devastating enough.

New attacks Description Power Sheath The Power Sheath has the Wirebug launch you forward while sheathing your weapon. While sheathed, you can gain an attack boost for a brief period of time. Hunting Edge The Hunting Edge has you leaping into the sky, smacking a monster in the face, and executing one of two attacks. A deadly Charged Slash or a Plunging Thrust where you plant your sword into a monster as you plummet to the earth. Adamant Charged Slash You have to switch out Hunting Edge to use Adamant Charged Slash. The Wirebug launches you forward and lets you perform a Strong Charged Slash. While executing the Adamant Charged Slash, your body becomes hardened enough to withstand enemy attacks, so your attacks don't get interrupted.

Monster Hunter Rise weapon list and new moves: Long Sword

The Long Sword is a technical weapon that requires precision and skill to master. It excels at cutting off tails, ignores monster armor with Spirit Slashes, and has an arsenal of counterattacks that will leave monsters helpless. This weapon has a unique mechanic called the Spirit Gauge. Attacking with regular strikes fills the gauge and you can spend Spirit Energy to execute Spirit Slash attacks. Every time you hit a monster with a Spirit Slash finisher, the Spirit Gauge will level up and gain an attack boost. It has three levels – white, yellow, and red. When the Spirit Gauge reaches its max level, the damage output will be immense.

New attacks Description Serene Pose The Serene Pose has the Wirebug conjure a shield made of Wirebug silk while you sheath your blade. If a monster attacks the web, you will immediately counterattack with a gigantic slash. Soaring Kick The Soaring Kick is similar to the Great Sword's Hunting Edge. You leap into the air using the Wirebug, kick a monster in the face and follow it up with two options — the Plunging Thrust or Spirit Helm Breaker. The Plunging Thrust is a downward strike where upon landing, it allows the Spirit Gauge to fill for a short time automatically. The Spirit Helm Breaker is a sky-high, overhead slash that consumes one level of your Spirit Gauge to inflict insane amounts of damage. Silkbind Sakura Slash You can swap the Soaring KIck with the Silkbind Sakura Slash attack. The Wirebug lets you dash forward and unleash a spinning slash attack. Hitting the target causes several gashes to appear after the initial strike, inflicting more damage and raises the Spirit Gauge by one level.

Monster Hunter Rise weapon list and new moves: Sword & Shield

The Sword & Shield is a jack of all trades. The sword can quickly dish out damage, and the shield can block attacks and inflict stun damage by punching a monster with it. You can even use items while your weapon is unsheathed, which no other weapon can do. Sword & Shield has a few new moves in its repertoire. There's a new guard stance where you can counterattack with the Perfect Rush technique if you hit a monster while blocking. The Perfect Rush is a fast, multi-hit combo attack that will slice and dice your prey.

New attacks Description Falling Shadow The Falling Shadow is an attack where you leap into the air, slash your prey and then bash their face with your shield as you fall back down to the ground. Windmill The Windmill attaches Wirebug silk to your sword, and you spin it around, damaging everything near you. During the initial swing, the Windmill grants you some split seconds of invulnerability, which can be useful in a pinch. Metsu Shoryugeki This technique can be switched with the Windmill silkbind attack. Use the Wirebug silk to perform a flying uppercut with your shield and come crashing down the monster's face. There is a split-second guard at the beginning of the Metsu Shoryugeki and if you time it right, you can block a monster's attack and deal more damage.

Monster Hunter Rise weapon list and new moves: Dual Blades

Dual Blades are the fastest weapons in the game, potentially turning their wielder into a whirlwind of devastation. They have quick, multi-hitting combos and high mobility options to help escape danger at a moment's notice. Dual Blades have a unique gameplay mechanic called Demon Mode. When activated, you gain access to new attacks and your movement and dodge speed hastens. However, Demon Mode gradually consumes your stamina while it is active, so keep an eye on it to make sure you don't tire yourself out. A small gauge fills up while executing attacks in Demon Mode called the Demon Gauge. When it is full, you gain access to some of the Demon Mode's attacks while Demon Mode is inactive.

New attacks Description Shrouded Vault The Shrouded Vault hurls you forward, and if you are attacked during the move, you will cut straight through their attack unharmed and still damage the monster. Piercing BInd The Piercing Bind attaches an explosive kunai dagger into a monster which explodes after a while. If you continually attack a monster while the kunai is planted, the explosion will deal more damage depending on how many hits you've dealt. Tower Vault This attack can be switched with the Piercing Bind. You jump into the air using the Wirebug and gain several follow-up options — you can perform aerial maneuvers or activate Demon Mode to perform an aerial attack that lets you spin across a monster's body, eviscerating their spine.

Monster Hunter Rise weapon list and new moves: Hammer

The Hammer is the perfect weapon for giving monsters a permanent concussion. It is a blunt weapon that inflicts stun damage when attacking a monster's face, which can knock out monsters. While a monster is KO'd, they are vulnerable to more head-bashing from you and your teammates. The Hammer has the ability to charge itself up and give you access to different attacks than when you're swinging normally. You can also move around while charging the Hammer so that you can position yourself for optimal damage.

New attacks Description Silkbind Spinning Bludgeon The Silkbind Spinning Bludgeon has the Wirebug propel you forward to make a spin attack with your Hammer. You can charge up the move or activate the move while charging the Hammer to increase the damage. Impact Crater The Impact Crater has you perform a flying uppercut with your Hammer and bringing it down onto a monster's face. It hits multiple times on the way down, and the final hit's damage is equivalent to a meteor strike. Dash Breaker To perform this Silkbind attack, you must switch Silkbind Spinning Bludgeon with it. You charge up your hammer and ready the Wirebug to fling you towards the monster. Enemy attacks are negated during the launch and the result damage will leave a monster's head spinning.

Monster Hunter Rise weapon list and new moves: Hunting Horn

The Hunting Horn is an oddball of a weapon. It's a bludgeoning weapon like the Hammer, but it's also a musical instrument that you can beat monsters to death with. The main gimmick with Hunting Horn is every attack you do generates a musical note. Gather the right combination of notes, and you can recite a song that buffs your teammates or damages a monster with soundwaves. To say Monster Hunter Rise gave the Hunting Horn new moves would be an understatement. It didn't just receive new moves; it got a complete overhaul. In previous games, performing songs either granted buffs or dealt damage, but now they do both simultaneously in Monster Hunter Rise. Turning what was once the slowest weapon in the series, into a lightning-fast instrument of destruction, capable of slaying monsters with the power of rock and roll.

New attacks Description Slide Beat The Slide Beat has you charge forward while ignoring all knockbacks during the move. You play a damaging song at the end of the charge and gain a status boost. Earthshaker The Earthshaker has you forcibly plug the Hunting Horn's audio jack into a monster's skull and play a song that will literally blow their mind. Inflicting a ton of damage and is almost guaranteed to KO them every time. Bead of Resonance This Silkbind attack is swappable with the Earthshaker. You place a Wirebug cacoon on the ground and as you play songs to buff your team, the cacoon generates those buffs too. The cacoon will also produce Sonic Waves that damage nearby enemies at the same time as the buffs.

Monster Hunter Rise weapon list and new moves: Lance

If the Great Sword can be considered an unstoppable force, then the Lance is the immovable object. This weapon has the most powerful shield in the game, capable of withstanding nearly every attack thrown at it. The Lance's play-style is all about standing your ground and immediately counterattacking with never-ending stab combos. The Lance also has mobility options. If a monster tries to distance itself, you can charge after them with the Lance. If you need to back away, you can do back hops while having your shield out to cover your retreat.

New attacks Description Twin Vines Twin Vines plants a kunai dagger into a monster and directs their ire squarely at you. If you press the correct button, you can pull yourself towards the monster using the Wirebug silk attached to the kunai. This move will be great in multiplayer because it will draw the monster's attention away from teammates and keep the Lance user close to their target. Anchor Rage Anchor Rage is a counter stance where the Lance user can channel all of their might into their shield. If you are attacked during this, you can counterattack and gain an attack boost. The harder an enemy's attack, the greater the damage boost. Spiral Thrust This move is switched out with Anchor Rage. You parry an attack with the shield then use the Wirebug to dash back and forth, repeatedly stabbing the monster that's unable to keep up with you.

Monster Hunter Rise weapon list and new moves: Gunlance

The Gunlance exchanges the Lance's defensive and mobility options in favor of causing explosive mayhem. It features similar stabs and wide swing attacks to Lance, but the main attraction is the Gunlance's shells. The Gunlance can fire explosive shells that deal fixed amounts of damage to a monster, no matter how tough their bodies are. You can charge each shell for more damage or fire off all shells at once using the Full Burst Slam attack. The Gunlance also features the Wyrmstake Cannon, an armor-piercing stake that drills into a monster and explodes after a few seconds. The biggest attack in the Gunlance's move-set is the Wyvern Fire. You fire off a huge explosion that sends monsters reeling and blasts flying monsters out of the sky.

New attacks Description Guard Edge The Guard Edge is a guard stance that restores your Gunlance's sharpness level upon contact and can be followed up with various attacks. This move benefits Gunlance greatly because Gunlance shells tear through the weapon's durability like nobody's business. Hail Cutter The Hail Cutter performs a flying uppercut with the Gunlance and then does an overhead slam on the way down. During the attack, you reload any used Gunlance shells and reduce your Wyvern Fire's cooldown time. Ground Splitter This Silkbind can be equipped by swapping it with the Hail Cutter. The Ground Splitter uses the Wirebug to propel you forward and let loose a fierce upward strike. This attack also scraps the barrel of the Gunlance on the ground, causing it to heat up. During this state, the damage of Gunlance shells, the Wyrmstake cannon, and the Wyvern's Fire is increased for a short period of time.

Monster Hunter Rise weapon list and new moves: Switch Axe

The Switch Axe is one of the craziest weapons in the game. It is an axe that has the ability to transform into a sword. Alternating between its modes during combos is essential to getting to grips with this weapon. The axe mode offers fast evasive maneuvers and meaty chop attacks. Every hit you deal in axe mode fills the Switch Gauge, and when it is filled enough, you can transform into sword mode. Sword Mode hits fast and hard, but you move a lot slower in this mode. You can spend energy within the Switch Gauge to fire off an Elemental Discharge, dealing tons of damage. Every attack you deal depletes the Switch Gauge, and when it empties, you will be forced back into axe mode. You will also be forced to do a reload animation when this happens, leaving you vulnerable to attacks. What do you reload exactly? Phials. Phials can augment the Switch Axe with various bonuses. Some increase raw or elemental damage, while others can cause a monster to become exhausted. To activate the phial, you must trigger the Amped State by attacking in Sword Mode. Once activated, you will gain the phial's effects for both modes and a new sword mode attack. You can stab into the monster and fire off the Elemental Discharge directly into their guts.

New attacks Description Switch Charger The Switch Charger is an evasive move that recharges your energy meter and triggers the Amped State. Also, both the Switch Gauge and the Amped States won't run out for a brief period of time. Invincible Gambit Invincible Gambit launches you forward while swinging your axe around like a madman. You are completely immune to being stunned and knocked back during this move. Soaring Wyvern Blade This attack can be switched with the Invincible Gambat. You jump into the air and slash at the monster using the Wirebug. At the apex of the jump, you can perform the Forward Slash to dash into the enemy and slice up them. This move will fill up the Activation Gauge and set off a huge explosion upon impact. You can also use this move after a fully-powered Elemental Discharge, allowing you to recover from the move's massive recoil and continue the onslaught.

Monster Hunter Rise weapon list and new moves: Charge Blade

The Charge Blade is by far the most complicated weapon on this list. It combines the versatility of the Sword & Shield with the offensive transformation mechanics of the Switch Axe. It has two modes – sword mode and axe mode. Sword mode behaves similarly to Sword & Shield, except you move more slowly, and your shield can block bigger hits. Every attack you land builds up kinetic energy. You can then store that energy inside phials within your shield. Once you have stored enough, you are ready to use them in the Charge Blade's mighty Axe mode. To activate Axe Mode, you combine the sword and shield to form a giant battle-axe. In this mode, you can spend the kinetic energy stored in your phials to augment each axe swing with a micro explosion called an Elemental Discharge. You can also spend all your phials into one gigantic attack called the Super Amped Elemental Discharge, destroying everything in your path. Though this move is only accessible once you transfer the phials' kinetic energy directly into the shield, powering it up. Like Switch Axe, Charge Blades have multiple phial types that apply additional effects. Impact phials deal stun damage to a monster's head, and Elemental phials deal extra elemental damage.

New attacks Description Morphing Advance Morphing Advance has you charging towards a monster while transforming into axe mode. Monsters cannot stun you or knock you down during your advance. You can perform one of many attacks at the end of the move. Counter Peak Performance Counter Peak Performance is a guard stance where you plant your shield in the ground and have the Wirebug cover yourself up in protective silk. If you get hit during this state, all of your phials instantly fill up, and you can immediately attack afterwards. Axe Hopper Counter Peak Performance must be swapped to use Axe Hopper. You slam the the axe into the ground so hard the recoil sends you flying into air and you use the Wirebug to go even higher. At the height of your ascent, you can perform a Elemental Discharge that inflicts more damage than normal. Counter Morph Slash This move can replace the Morph Slash. When switching between Sword and Axe mode there is a brief window where you can block an attack and counter-attack with an Elemental Discharge or a Super Amped Elemental Discharge. With Counter Morph Slash, switching modes takes longer but the window to block attacks is bigger. When you block a monster's attack, the following counter-attack with an Elemental Discharge or Super Amped Elemental Discharge will deal more damage. Condensed Spinning Slash This move can be swapped with the Condensed Element Slash. The Condensed Element Slash powers up the Sword mode with the properties of the Charge Blade's phial type with the added bonus of penetrating any monster's hide, no matter how tough it is. In contrast, Condensed Spinning Slash powers up the axe mode by turning it into a spinning buzzsaw. By holding the attack button down, the Axe will deal more hits per swing and fill up phials like the sword mode's attacks.

Monster Hunter Rise weapon list and new moves: Insect Glaive

The Insect Glaive is a weapon designed for ground and aerial-based combat. In addition to fast-paced ground combos, you can propel yourself in the air without the need for Wirebugs. This will allow you to chase after flying monsters, spinning your glaive like a helicopter to clip their wings, sending them crashing back to earth. In addition to being able to jump, Insect Glaive also features the 'Kinsect,' which is a small bug that fights alongside you. You can command the Kinsect to fly towards a monster and extract fluids from their body like a mosquito. The Kinsect then takes those extracts and transfers them into you to power you up. Red Extracts increase damage and grant access to new attacks. White Extracts increase your jumping distance. And Orange Extracts increases your defense stats. There are also rare but beneficial Green Extracts that heal your wounds.

New attacks Description Silkbind Vault The Silkbind Vault is an improved aerial jump that goes even further than a regular jump. You can then attack afterwards or do a mid-air dodge in case you misjudged an opening. Recall Kinsect The Recall Kinsect move commands your Kinsect to return while you do a flashy dodge maneuver. The Kinsect will spin around and scatter Green Extracts to heal anyone in the vicinity and restore its stamina. It will also damage any monster caught in its path. Diving Wyvern You can switch the Recall Kinsect with Diving Wyvern. The Diving Wyvern has you use the Wirebug to pull you to the ground to impale your glaive into the monster. It is a deadly dive attack that leaves a small shockwave you hit the ground.

Monster Hunter Rise weapon list and new moves: Bow

The Bow is one of the few long-ranged weapons available in Monster Hunter Rise. This weapon will allow you to dodge and weave through the battlefield as you fire volleys of arrows into the monster's hide. You can charge each arrow shot for more damage and fire a bag of dust into the air, which grants buffs to teammates. You also can augment your arrows with coatings that either grant status effects or boost their damage. The Bow's ultimate attack is the Dragon Piercer. You attach a couple of miniature rockets to the arrow and fire a powerful shot that rips through a monster's whole body. Be warned, nearly every action performed with the Bow consumes a hefty amount of stamina. Meaning that armor skills and items that help maintain stamina are paramount when using this weapon.

New attacks Description Herculean Draw Herculean Draw sees you rush forward, pulling back your arrow so fiercely it grants a brief attack boost. Focus Shot Focus Shot has you do an evasive backflip and land in a crouching position, restoring your stamina. Aerial Aim Aerial Aim can be swapped with Focus Shot. The Wirebug launches you into the air so you can fire your arrows while airborne. You can also perform a dive attack to stab a monster with one of your arrows.

Monster Hunter Rise weapon list and new moves: Light Bowgun

The Light Bowgun is a simple but deadly weapon which lets you move and shoot at the same time. You can load the Light Bowgun with a variety of ammo types to deal with any monster: Normal type ammo are single hitting bullets, good for targeting heads.

Pierce type ammo goes through the target and is great for monsters with long bodies.

Spread ammo is akin to shotgun pellets which are short-ranged but hit like a truck.

Sticky ammo are rockets which stick into a monster and detonate after a few seconds. They also deal stun damage if planted on a monster's face. It also gets access to ammo types that deal elemental damage or status effects. Unfortunately, Bowgun ammo is not unlimited like the Bow's arrows. You will need to farm and gather materials to craft ammo in the middle of battle. Light Bowguns have a unique special ammo type called 'Wyvernblast.' These are landmines you can plant on the ground to deal fixed damage to any monster which steps on them.

New attacks Description Silkbind Glide The Silkbind Glide uses the Wirebug's silk to pull you towards a monster and fires a point-blank shot. Fanning Vault The Fanning Vault launches you into the air so you can shoot while airborne. You can fire regular ammo or a Wyvernblast mine which sticks to a monster's body. Fanning Maneuver This technique is swappable with the Fanning Vault. The Fanning Maneuver lets you flank a monster by using the Wirebug to pull you left or right. Your attack power is temporarily increased, and you can fire while flanking the monster.

Monster Hunter Rise weapon list and new moves: Heavy Bowgun

The Heavy Bowgun lacks the landmines and mobility of Light Bowguns but makes up for it with sheer firepower. It has access to all the same types of ammo as the Light Bowgun, and can also charge up each shot for extra damage. Heavy Bowgun's unique ammo types include the Wyvernheart, Wyvernfire, Cluster Bomb and Wyvernsnipe: Wyvernheart turns the Heavy Bowgun into a mini-gun that shreds monsters to pieces.

Wyvernsnipe fires an explosive round into a monster, which explodes across their whole body.

Wyvernfire ammo functions the same as the Gunlance's Wyvern Fire, except there is no cooldown for it. You only need the bullets to fire it.

Cluster Bombs are fired into the air like mortar shells, splittng into multiple bombs upon detonation.

New attacks Description Free Silkbind Glide The Free Silkbind Glide pulls you forward using the Wirebug. You can fire a close-range shot or quickly sheath your gun at the end of the glide. Counter Shot Counter Shot is a counter stance that covers you in Wirebug silk to guard against attacks. If you get hit, you can fire a powerful shot afterwards. Counter Charger Counter Shot can be swapped for Counter Charge. Counter Charger lets you parry a monster's attack and shortens the amount of time needed for charged shots.

Have you decided which weapon you will pick for Monster Hunter Rise? I know I'm going to be picking Hunting Horn or Gunlance first of all when the game comes out. Monster Hunter Rise will release for the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021.