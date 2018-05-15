Today, popular Apple accessory manufacturer Twelve South debuted the newest product in its line of Apple gear. Called AirFly, the device is a small Bluetooth transmitter that allows you to use your AirPods in situations where usually only jacked-in headphones would function, such as on a plane or on the treadmill at your favorite fitness center. AirFly plugs into the headphone jack in question, streaming the audio to your AirPods and eliminating the need to bring a pair of wired headphones with you just in case.

Aesthetically, AirFly is a pretty perfect companion for your AirPods. It's just over an inch in size and its headphone cable is a mere 3.5mm, making it both highly transportable and incredibly convenient to use. (Have you ever tried fiddling with a more cumbersome audio device during your workout or on a cramped flight? Yeah, it's a nightmare.) Using the accessory is pretty quick and easy as well from the looks of things — after charging Airfly, all you need to do is long press the button on its front to turn it on, pair it with your AirPods via Bluetooth, and plug it into your chosen headphone jack. Ta-da! You're ready to pass the time on your long flight by watching every Flight of the Conchords clip the airline offers. And you can, too: AirFly works for up to eight hours on a single charge.

What's more, you don't even have to have AirPods if you want to use AirFly. Because the device transmits audio via Bluetooth, it's also compatible with most other wireless headphones, and the pairing process is exactly the same.

If you'd like to to get your hands on AirFly so you can try it for yourself on your next trip to the gym, you can grab one from Twelve South's store or on Amazon. Each AirFly device is priced at $39.99 and comes with a USB charging cable as well as a travel pouch for safe keeping.

