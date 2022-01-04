Apple-owned Shazam has shared a new Apple Music playlist that highlights the songs that it thinks will become popular in 2022. The songs make up a 50-strong playlist with Apple also highlighting five artists that it believes are those that people should be keeping an eye on.

The whole playlist can be found by clicking this link which should open in the Apple Music app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. There, you'll find a rundown of the five artists Shazam thinks will be big this year, while the playlist itself carries the following explanation:

Have you ever scanned your Shazam history and spotted a big star—someone you discovered months or years before they became a household name? Every day, the app gets millions of requests from users around the world who are curious about the artist behind a song. These Shazams come from all over—TikTok videos, car commercials, coffee shops, overhearing something in the wild—which makes it a powerful tool for predicting tomorrow's heavy hitters. This playlist features 50 emerging artists who, based on Shazam data reviewed by our editors, are poised to have a breakthrough year. It's a remarkably global and diverse bunch. Hailing from all corners of the globe (Japan, Russia, South Africa and Colombia are all represented here) with fusions of currently beloved genres like Afropop, hyperpop, regional Mexican and electronic, these are the artists to watch out for in 2022.

Shazam's predictions were curated but its editors, but they were picking from tracks selected by its algorithm — a special secret sauce that could prove to be particularly good at picking up the next big thing. Take a listen and see whether there's a hit or two in there for you.

You will of course need an Apple Music subscription to take all of this in, however.