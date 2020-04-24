What you need to know
- Grammy-winning opera The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs is a thing.
- Coronavirus has put paid to live performances.
- So it's going to air on the radio in June instead.
Grammy-winning opera The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, all about the life of Apple's infamous co-founder and enigmatic former CEO, will air on the radio on June 13 as spotted by Cult of Mac.
Specifically, you'll want to tune in to Classical KING FM 98.1 at 10 a.m. Pacific on June 13 to listen. You can listen online, too.
"Seattle Opera and KING FM are thrilled to be able to bring beautiful music and storytelling to our audiences' ears," Seattle Opera General Director Christina Scheppelmann said in a statement. "Many thanks go to all the artists who make Seattle Opera what it is, and who have allowed us to share their talent with the airwaves during these unprecedented times."
So that's a thing that's happening.
Snark aside we're told that this is a pretty decent listen if you're into such things. It won't be everyone's cup of tea but be sure to listen in if it's yours!
Here's a snippet to whet the appetite – based on that famous iPhone unveiling all those years ago.
