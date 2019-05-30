If you love and miss the Nintendogs + Cats series, Little Friends Dogs & Cats is a natural choice to turn to for your virtual pet needs. Though the game can't make use of microphone and touch controls in quite the same way Nintendogs did by virtue of being on the Switch instead of the 3DS, it's still a good chance to enjoy some adorable puppies in a virtual home, and pet some cute kitties without having to clean the litter box.

Dogs or cats? Little Friends: Dogs & Cats Adopt a new, virtual, furry friend Little Friends: Dogs & Cats is much of the fun of having a pet all your own, but lets you skip a lot of the hard work of owning a real one. You can pet, play with, train dress up, snuggle with, and raise a dog or a cat of your choice, or don't settle for just one and have up to twelve. $50 at Amazon

What can you do in Little Friends: Dogs & Cats? Here's what you need to know before picking up the game: What is Little Friends: Dogs & Cats?

Little Friends: Dogs & Cats is reminiscent of Nintendogs + Cats from the 3DS, though not a sequel or the same game. In this title, you can adopt a number of cats and dogs of your choice, then raise them, play with them, care for them, train them, and interact with them in a number of different activities. The more you spend time with your pets, the more they'll love you, and the more new ways you can interact with them and customize their play and appearance. What pets can I collect?

At the start of the game, you'll be invited to choose a puppy companion. Later, you'll get the option to adopt more, as well as adopt a cat. The dog breeds you can choose from are: Toy Poodle

Shiba

Chihuahua

French Bulldog

Labrador Retriever

German Shepherd The cats you can choose from are: Japanese Cat

American Shorthair

Scottish Fold What can I do with my pets?

With both dogs and cats, you can pet, groom, and play with your pets in your home. Up to three pets can be present in your home at a time, and you can own up to 12, though anything over the limit of three will be sent to a special Pet Hotel to wait for you to retrieve them. Petting, feeding, brushing, washing, and playing with your pets will increase their affection for you, which will level them up and unlock new toys and other accessories you can buy for them. For dogs, you'll also have additional options to take them for a walk or play a disc throwing game. Winning the disc throwing game is key to obtaining a special currency that will unlock even more outfits you can dress your pets up in. When can I get it? Little Friends: Dogs & Cats is out now on the Nintendo Switch, and costs $50.

