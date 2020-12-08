The doorbell camera features Face Recognition, a 160-degree field of view, and night vision in color. It also supports High Dynamic Range to still provide detail in bright sunlight or dark shadows.

Present a smarter welcome with the Logitech Circle View Wired Doorbell. Circle View Doorbell is an easy-to-use video doorbell featuring HomeKit Secure Video with Face Recognition, best-in-class Logitech TrueView™ video, a 160° field of view with head-to-toe HD optics, and color night vision. Designed to fit any home, the seamless glass face and slim silhouette add a touch of elegance and intelligence to your entrance. Works with your current wired doorbell systems and chime modules, and comes with everything you need to get set up, including mounting options. Receive rich notifications with two-way audio across all your Apple devices whenever a person or package is at the door. The high-quality sensor with High Dynamic Range gives you unbelievable detail in sunlight or shadows. The ultimate solution to security and privacy, Circle View Doorbell supports HomeKit Secure Video for secure end-to-end encryption, a 10-day recording history, custom Activity Zones, and private home hub video analysis.