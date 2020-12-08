What you need to know
- Logitech has launched a new video doorbell.
- It is the first to support HomeKit Secure Video and video recording in North America.
Today, Logitech's new Circle View Wired Doorbell hit the Apple Store website. Aside from being a great video doorbell that iterates on the company's Circle camera that has been at the HomeKit forefront for years, it is also the first HomeKit doorbell in North America with support for HomeKit Secure Video and a 10-day recording history.
The doorbell camera features Face Recognition, a 160-degree field of view, and night vision in color. It also supports High Dynamic Range to still provide detail in bright sunlight or dark shadows.
Present a smarter welcome with the Logitech Circle View Wired Doorbell. Circle View Doorbell is an easy-to-use video doorbell featuring HomeKit Secure Video with Face Recognition, best-in-class Logitech TrueView™ video, a 160° field of view with head-to-toe HD optics, and color night vision. Designed to fit any home, the seamless glass face and slim silhouette add a touch of elegance and intelligence to your entrance. Works with your current wired doorbell systems and chime modules, and comes with everything you need to get set up, including mounting options. Receive rich notifications with two-way audio across all your Apple devices whenever a person or package is at the door. The high-quality sensor with High Dynamic Range gives you unbelievable detail in sunlight or shadows. The ultimate solution to security and privacy, Circle View Doorbell supports HomeKit Secure Video for secure end-to-end encryption, a 10-day recording history, custom Activity Zones, and private home hub video analysis.
Here is the full feature list of the Logitech Circle View Wired Doorbell:
- Best-in-class Logitech TrueView™ video with a 160° field of view, head-to-toe HD video, HDR, and color night vision to capture every last detail.
- Developed exclusively for Apple HomeKit. Enjoy a seamless viewing experience with two-way audio in the Home app on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and Apple TV.
- Seamless glass face and slim silhouette are designed to enhance any doorway and complement any style of home.
- High-quality sensor with High Dynamic Range gives you more detail in high-contrast videos, so you see visitors clearly in sunlight or shadows.
- Comes with everything you need, including multiple mounting options, Chime Kit, and wiring to connect to a wired doorbell system (8-24V AC 10 VA or higher).
- If needed, complete installation services may be purchased from HelloTech at a later date.
You can purchase the Logitech Circle View Wired Doorbell for $199.99 directly from the Apple Store website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
