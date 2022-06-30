I, like many people in the world, work on a computer every day for pretty much most of the day. Because of that, it's important to have the best accessories to help you get through the day. Otherwise, well, it's just a miserable experience. Personally, I absolutely need to equip myself with the best mechanical keyboard and wireless mouse to get the job done. Ever since Logitech came out with the original MX Master 3 several years ago, it's been my go-to mouse thanks to the incredible amount of customizations you can do to make it fit with your workflow. In fact, I would say that it's been the most excellent wireless mouse for Mac, and it's hard for me to work without it. With so much love for the Logitech MX Master 3, thought that the best wireless mouse couldn't be better. But Logitech just released the MX Master 3S and proved me wrong.

Logitech MX Master 3S Bottom line: Logitech just made one of its best wireless mice even better. It's now much quieter and supports up to 8000 DPI. All of this and you can still customize it to fit into your workflow. The Good Quiet clicks

8000dpi sensor for 4K and 5K monitors

Highly customizable

Connects via Bluetooth or USB dongle

Pairs with up to three devices The Bad Requires new Logi Options+ software to configure

Only right-handed use

Not designed for portability

No fun colors $100 at Amazon

$100 at Best Buy

$100 at Logitech

Logitech MX Master 3S: Price and availability

Like a lot of other Logitech products, you can easily find the Logitech MX Master 3S at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, along with Logitech's website. The Logitech MX Master 3S comes in three colors: graphite, pale gray, and black. You can get the Logitech MX Master 3S for $100, just like its predecessor. Logitech MX Master 3S: Minor improvements that make all the difference in the world

Design wise, the Logitech MX Master 3S looks no different than its predecessor, the MX Master 3. You get the same ergonomic shape with ridges for comfort, along with two primary buttons on the surface, a metallic scroll/click wheel, and a toggle button underneath to switch between smooth and tactile scrolling. On the left side of the mouse is another scroll wheel for horizontal movement, two buttons for going forward/backward (default), and a clickable button where your thumb rests. All seven buttons can be programmed to your liking with the Logi Options+ software, which I'll get to in a bit. The Logitech MX Master 3S also comes in three colors, though all of them are pretty neutral and should complement any setup. My review unit is the pale gray color. One of the biggest and most noticeable differences with this mouse over its predecessor is how quiet it clicks. While the MX Master 3 had pretty loud clicks (even though it was marketed as "silent"), the Logitech MX Master 3S is incredibly quiet — you can barely hear your clicking, especially if you have something in the background like a fan or air conditioner. Despite this, clicking the two primary buttons is still very much tactile and not mushy, which is fantastic. For those of you who work around others, your coworkers will probably thank you (unless you continue to use a loud mechanical keyboard, anyway).

The other big difference lies with the DPI. For those who are unaware, DPI stands for dots per inch, which is how you measure the physical distance when using a computer mouse. Basically, it's the speed that the mouse can move on your screen. The higher the DPI number, the faster and more distance (sometimes called sensitivity) your cursor covers. The MX Master 3 only had a maximum 4000dpi sensor resolution, whereas the MX Master 3S has support for up to 8000dpi. With 8000dpi support, the Logitech MX Master 3S can cover more distance on a 4K or 5K monitor with less mouse travel. In my line of work, I don't really notice the DPI difference between the MX Master 3 and the MX Master 3S, but this is definitely more important for those who do more graphic work or play games. And the support for 8000dpi also means that the mouse will work even on a glass surface without compromises.

The changes between the Logitech MX Master 3S and the older MX Master 3 are pretty small, but they can also mean a world of difference based on your needs.

Logitech MX Master 3S is also very much customizable, though you need to download the free Logitech Options+ software to do so. The app itself is intuitive and easy to use. It gives you options for customizing the functionality of each button, including on a per-app basis. A new addition to the Options+ software that wasn't in the original is the Easy-Switch section. This allows you to see at a glance what devices an individual mouse is paired with, just in case you ever forget. And while the new Options+ software is required in order to customize the Logitech MX Master 3S, it's also backward compatible with select older Logitech devices, including the MX Master 3, though new features may not be supported.

The Logitech MX Master 3S lasts for a long while, similar to its predecessor. I've gone weeks without charging my MX Master 3, and the MX Master 3S looks to be about the same. Logitech claims about 70 hours of battery on a full charge, and you can get three additional hours of use from one minute of charging. You get a USB-C charging cable with the MX Master 3S, but you can use any USB-C cable you already have as well. Plus, you can charge the MX Master 3S while using it, unlike a certain other mouse (cough Apple Magic Mouse cough). Overall, the changes between the Logitech MX Master 3S and the older MX Master 3 are pretty small, but they can also mean a world of difference based on your needs. I love how quiet it is because it's less noise I'm making while I work as I have my 8-month-old next to me, allowing her to sleep in peace. The higher DPI support is also nice to have, especially since I primarily use a 27-inch iMac with a 5K Retina display. And again, the customizability of the seven buttons on the MX Master 3S allow me to continue my daily workflow (I access Mission Control very frequently using the thumb rest button) without breaking a sweat. Logitech MX Master 3S: It's not for lefties

Sorry, lefties. As much as I love the Logitech MX Master 3S, it has one big drawback. Just like its predecessor, it only comes in a design that is obviously made for right-handed people. So if you are left-handed, unfortunately, you'll have to look elsewhere. This thing is just not comfortable if you use it with your left hand.

This mouse wasn't made for left-handers.

It's also annoying that you need all new software to configure the mouse. Since I was using the previous MX Master 3, I had the original Logitech Options software on my Mac. However, when I was trying to configure my mouse, the software wouldn't recognize it. I then realized I need the new Options+ software to get my mouse configured the way I want to. It's not the end of the world, but it's a minor inconvenience. The Options+ app is mostly just a facelift, and only really adds a precise battery percentage level and the easy-switch view. Otherwise, it's the same as the previous software. I don't see why I needed to download and install a new app when they could have just updated the old version, but I digress. Finally, it's sad Logitech didn't come out with some fun colors for this mouse, like the rose pink with the MX Anywhere 3. The current color options are basically shades of black and gray, and a white. I know these are "safe" colors, but c'mon! Why are all the "professional" things never available in bold and vibrant hues? Not everyone wants the same boring colors. I need more pink tech accessories — it goes with my setup. Logitech MX Master 3S: Competition

There is no shortage of great wireless mice on the market today. Though I love the Logitech MX Master 3S, not everyone can use an "ergonomic" mouse like this one due to the shape or movement. Thankfully, there are alternatives out there, such as the Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Wireless Trackball. Unlike other mice, it sits stationary at your desk and you move the cursor by rotating the large trackball around. Since there is no need to move your hand around to move the cursor, it causes less wrist strain. It also has nine customizable buttons, so you can adjust it to fit your workflow. You also get about 18 months of battery life with two AA batteries, and it works with up to three different devices. The price isn't too bad either, at less than $80 as of this writing. If you're in the market for a wireless mouse that is portable enough for your tech bag, then I don't think the MX Master 3S is a good choice. It's large and bulky, which makes it cumbersome to carry. But if you like all of the customization that the MX Master series mice offers, then you should consider the MX Anywhere 3, which I reviewed earlier. It has less buttons than the regular size one, but it's smaller and more compact while being very customizable through Logitech's software. It connects via Bluetooth or dongle, though there is no built-in storage for the dongle itself, oddly enough. Plus, it comes in a beautiful pink color. Logitech MX Master 3S: Should you buy it?