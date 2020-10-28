Logitech today took the wraps off the new ERGO M575 Wireless Trackball, a pointing device that the company says "maximizes comfort" in an attempt to help create a "healthier workplace." It'll be available in any color you want, so long as that's either graphite or off-white.

I've never been a trackball kinda guy but I do know people who absolutely swear by them. It's easy to see why as well, with the science showing that they make it easier to keep your body from complaining when you spend eight hours in front of a computer every day.