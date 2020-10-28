What you need to know
- Logitech has announced a new wireless trackball to help people stay more comfortable as they work.
- It's designed to "minimize movement, maximize comfort."
- It'll be available soon for $49.99.
Logitech today took the wraps off the new ERGO M575 Wireless Trackball, a pointing device that the company says "maximizes comfort" in an attempt to help create a "healthier workplace." It'll be available in any color you want, so long as that's either graphite or off-white.
I've never been a trackball kinda guy but I do know people who absolutely swear by them. It's easy to see why as well, with the science showing that they make it easier to keep your body from complaining when you spend eight hours in front of a computer every day.
Some of the Logitech ERGO M575 Wireless Trackball's key features include:
- Minimize Movement, Maximize Comfort: The sculpted ergonomic shape naturally fits your hand. Your hand and arm stay relaxed with minimal movement of your arm to move the cursor.
- Comfort In Any Space: The trackball enables your hand to stay in one place, ideal for tight spaces, busy desks and any surface.
- Click + Scroll Naturally: The angled scroll wheel keeps your fingers in a more natural and comfortable position.
- Seamless Navigation: Easy thumb control without friction delivers excellent precision and responsiveness.
- Precision Tracking: High-performance optical sensor for precise cursor movement and ultra low power consumption.
- Power Efficiency: The innovative sensor performs its best with ultralow battery consumption. Enjoy up to 24 months of power from a single AA battery with the included Unifying USB receiver and up to 20 months of power with Bluetooth® Low Energy.
Connectivity comes via either standard Bluetooth or Logitech's famous USB receiver and support for Mac and PC is included so long as you're running macOS 10.13 and Windows 8 or later.
If the Logitech M575 Wireless Trackball tickles your fancy you'll be able to get one soon for $49.99.
