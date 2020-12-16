Today, some people have been able to walk into an Apple Store and buy AirPods Max right off the shelf. Others have been able to reserve a pair online and collect in-store and that's the route I'd recommend. But be quick, because these things are shifting quickly.

Anyone ordering a pair of AirPods Max for delivery right now is set for a three-month wait, at best. But there might be a way to get a pair sooner, so long as you happen to live in the right part of the world. Some Apple Stores received AirPods Max stock today, but it's shifting fast.

As an example, I checked UK stock earlier today and could get AirPods Max from a handful of stores same-day, while others could get me a pair for tomorrow. Now, only one store is good to go, and even then I'd have to wait until tomorrow.

I'm told by one UK Apple Store that stocks of AirPods Max are "in high demand" and that the store's "extremely low" on product. Less than four hours later, they were all gone.

It's still early in parts of the United States but stock seems even more sporadic at the stores I've checked. If you're in the market for AirPods Max I'd definitely suggest checking stock on Apple.com or using the Apple Store app. Especially before making a trip out!

Good luck!