What you need to know
- Lord of the Rings is a fantasy series created by J. R. R. Tolkien.
- The series has since spawned a host of movies, merchandise, and games.
- Electronic Arts is currently working on a new Lord of the Rings game for mobile.
Lord of the Rings has been a fantasy staple since the first book's release in 1968. Its influence on fantasy culture cannot be understated, with the intellectual property since spawning movies, television shows, and video games.
Developer Electronic Arts announced that they are working on a new mobile game based on the Lord of the Rings IP, as reported by Venture Beat. Electronic Arts is reportedly working on the new game, called The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, alongside Middle-earth Enterprises, who holds the license to various media expressions of J. R. R. Tolkien's works.
Electronic Arts seems to be making an active effort to expand their arsenal of mobile games, with The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth being developed as an RPG with a focus on collectibles. Other Lord of the Rings games developed by Electronic Arts include The Lord of the Rings: Conquest, an action strategy game, and The Lord of the Rings Tactics, a tactics RPG.
Electronic Arts has not disclosed a release date at the time of this writing, but we'll be sure to update you with new information as it releases.
