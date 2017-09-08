I'll be heading to the iPhone 8 event next week and I've got a bag full of tricks to help me get through it!

Apple's big iPhone event is a few days away. I don't have to travel as far as my iMore companions, but I do like to take a lot of gear with me. While trying to pack as minimally as possible, I'll still be toting around my most important gadgets. Here's what's in my bag this year, and more importantly, what my bag is.

Booq Superslim case for 13-inch MacBook Pro: I don't have to drag my entire life with me to Cupertino, so I can keep my bag pretty minimal, which is why this slim briefcase/messenger-style bag is perfect for a one-day trip. It's small enough to carry around with ease but big enough to house my MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and other accessories (including charging cables!). Rene will tell you that a shoulder bag is bad for your back, but I argue that, as long as I'm not carrying too much, an unbalanced walk is doable.

2016 13-inch MacBook Pro:The MacBook Pro is the only way to go when it comes to laptops, in my opinion. They are powerful enough to be used as a main computer but portable enough to take on the road. I prefer the 13-inch model because it's just easier to tote around, even though I am more comfortable using a larger screen. That's why I usually connect my MBP to my iPad Pro with Duet Display, so I can use a second screen. The Touch Bar update with the 2016 model provides some useful shortcuts, despite what others might say, that I fully take advantage of.

12.9-inch iPad Pro: Normally, I'd be toting the smaller, 9.7-inch "baby pro" to press events, but I've got the beta of iOS 11 running on my 12.9-inch iPad Pro, so this time, I'm bringing the larger screen, even though it's unnecessarily large for what I need. It's fine. I love the screen real estate anyway.

Apple Pencil: Admittedly, I'm a terrible artist, so you won't find me doodling awesome illustrations of Batman or anything (eh, hem, Rene). But, I love using it with my favorite coloring book apps to help me relax, which is seriously important at WWDC.

Apple Pen: Because Rene gave it to me at the MacBook Pro event (thanks boss) and it's awesome ... and it matches my iPhone SE and iPad Pro. #rosegoldallthethings

iPhone SE: The smaller, yet still powerful, iPhone SE has been my tried-and-true for over a year now. It's a little guy, but still does everything I need a phone to do.

Apple Watch Series 2: These days, I need my Apple Watch as much as I need my iPhone. It provides instant bite-sized bits of information about important communications. If I get a notification or a text message, I can simply glance down at my wrist to decide if I need to address it further. This is invaluable when you are working on a fast-paced schedule.

Apple AirPods: Though the AirPods give me a small measure of discomfort, they are much less painful than Apple's EarPods and are seriously the best in-ear headphones for using with iPhone, iPad, and Mac when on the road. I never go anywhere without them (especially thanks to my Lunies carrying case).

Reporter's Notebook: I always bring a Reporter's Notebook with me on business trips. I rarely ever use one, but they are great for getting quotes or jotting down notes when you are on the move. They are only 4 inches wide, so you can hold a notebook in one hand while writing with the other. If you are standing and don't have a hard, flat surface nearby, a Reporter's Notebook is a great secondary option.

Of course, this doesn't include my cables and adapters, but this is my typical gear bag list. If I add any last minute items, I'll be sure to let you know.

The keynote starts at 10am PT/1pm ET on Tuesday, September 12 and we will be bringing all of the biggest news to you live!