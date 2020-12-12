A new report says that Apple's Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri could replace the recently retired Louis Camilleri as head of Ferrari.

From Reuters:

Chief Executive Officer Louis Camilleri, 65, retired with immediate effect citing personal reasons late on Thursday, after being in the role for nearly two and a half years. Chairman John Elkann, the scion of Italy's Agnelli family, will lead the company on an interim basis while a permanent successor is found. It was not long before names of possible candidates emerged. A spokesman for F1 dismissed rumours that the former head of Ferrari's racing team and ex-Lamborghini chief Stefano Domenicali could take Camilleri's role, saying he was looking forward to starting his new job as F1 CEO on Jan. 1 as planned.

According to the report, Maestri is one of a number of possible candidates alongside former Apple design legend Jony Ive:

Besides Domenicali and Colao, Italian media cited other names including Apple CFO Luca Maestri and Apple former Chief Design Officer Jonathan Paul Ive as possible candidates.

Ferrari doesn't sound like it's in a hurry to sort a replacement, so it could be some time before a hire is made. The rumors make sense given Ive's design pedigree, and Maestri's previous history with General Motors, where we worked for some 20 years. From his Apple profile page:

Luca has over 25 years of experience building and leading finance teams in global companies with significant operating scale and complexity. Prior to joining Apple, Luca was CFO at Xerox and previously at Nokia Siemens Networks. He began his career with General Motors and spent 20 years in finance and operating roles in the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. While at GM, Luca was part of the team that established GM's regional Asia Pacific operations, including manufacturing investments in China and Thailand. He later became CFO for all of GM's operations in Europe, which spanned over 45 countries with annual net revenue of approximately $40 billion.

Maestri was born in Rome, Italy, where he also studied his bachelor's in Economics. Ferrari is headquartered in the Italian town of Maranello in Northern Italy, a few hundred miles up the road.