It feels like its taken forever for a new Luigi's Mansion to finally grace us. From what we've seen in the E3 trailer, it looks like the wait was well worth it. There are plenty of new features and game modes to get you excited about this new entry in the series.

I see dead people Luigi's Mansion 3 Defeat ghosts as you search for your friends The newest game in the Luigi's Mansion series has you playing once again as the scared plumber. But this time, you'll be exploring a haunted hotel, using new fighting elements, and have the help of a gooey doppelganger. You can even play the main story with two people co-op. This game also includes multiplayer modes where up to 8 players can play together either locally or online. $60 pre-order at Amazon

Release date We don't have an exact date at the moment, but we do know that Nintendo plans to release the game in 2019. We'll update this information when we learn more. The plot

The game starts off with Luigi, Mario, Peach and some Toads staying at a luxurious hotel. Things turn sinister when Luigi discovers his friends have disappeared and the hotel is inhabited by ghosts. Using Professor E. Gadd's latest Poltergust G-00, Luigi must capture the unearthly inhabitants, battle foes, and search for his missing friends. Campaign Mode

In addition to playing as Luigi, gamers will often control Gooigi, a gooey creation of Professor E.Gadd. Luigi's doppelganger can walk on spikes, walk through bars, and do a few other tricks that Luigi can't do, but the minute he steps on water he dissolves. You'll need to switch between using either character to make it through the hotel and reach every item. The cool thing about this latest game is the addition of two person co-op similar to what you find in Super Mario Odyssey. Just hand a second controller to a friend and they'll be able to control Gooigi while you take charge of Luigi. We did note from the E3 presentation that the camera follows both characters instead of favoring the lead. Since a unique skillset is tied to either character, you'll have to work together to solve puzzles and get through each room. Scare-scraper Multiplayer

During the Nintendo Direct presentation at E3 2019 we learned about the Scare-scraper, a location within the game that houses multiplayer modes. Up to eight players can play together either locally or online. There are plenty of different colored Luigi and Gooigi variants to give each player a distinct looking character when playing with this many people. It looks like there will be a number of different challenges including collectively finding and capturing a certain number of ghosts within an established time limit. As with all other Switch multiplayer games, you'll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership in order to play with other gamers online. Will there be any new amiibo for Luigi's Mansion 3? We certainly hope so, but at the moment we are unsure if any NFC figures are planned for this game. The 3DS versions responded to Boo, Luigi, Mario, and Toad amiibos. It's likely these figures could also work with the Switch game, but Nintendo has yet to confirm anything. Since the New Mario Maker 2 game doesn't feature amiibo support, it's also possible that this game won't either. We'll just have to wait and see. Here's the full E3 announcement if you'd like to watch it:

