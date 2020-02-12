What you need to know
- LumaFusion has been updated to version 2.2.
- The update adds the ability to export to Final Cut Pro X.
- New keyboard overlays are also coming.
The popular iPad video editing app LumaFusion has been updated to version 2.2 and it can now be downloaded from the App Store.
The update brings with it a few changes, one of which comes right out of left field. The more mundane improvements come in the form of new support for the exporting of projects to Final Cut Pro X, as well as being able to edit what appears in certain menus, including sources and destinations for content.
The wait is over. LumaFusion 2.2 has arrived! Visit the App Store to update and purchase XML Export to FCPX inside of #LumaFusion. #FinishedOnMobile #iOS #Apple #PostProduction #FCPX pic.twitter.com/UigjEI2wyt— Luma Touch 📱🎞 (@LumaTouch) February 12, 2020
But things get truly interesting in the form of keyboard overlays. According to Luma Touch, they'll be available for iPad Smart Keyboards – and presumably, the Smart Keyboard Folio – and will come with keyboard shortcuts printed onto them. When you place them over your keyboard you'll be able to see exactly what all the shortcuts are, and more importantly, which keys they are bound to.
These overlays aren't yet ready, so we can't buy them just now. But you can get a peek at them in the LumaFusion 2.2 announcement video embedded above. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more information on those when it becomes available.
You can download Luma Fusion from the App Store now. The version 2.2 update is free for existing users, while those new to the app will need to pay $29.99 to get on board. If you aren't seeing the update just yet, try again in a little while. The App Store can take a couple of hours to update properly.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
