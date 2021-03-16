What you need to know
- Luminar AI has released Update 2 for its Mac app.
- The update adds new workflows, new sky overlay enhancements, camera support, and more.
Luminar AI, a popular app in the world of photo editing the incorporates artificial intelligence into edits, has released Update 2, a free collection of workflow enhancements.
Alex Tsepko, CEO of Skylum, says that the update aims to strip out the complexity that some editors experience for certain workflows.
"Too often, complexity is the enemy of creativity. It adds time and frustration to a process we think should be fun, even joyful. With LuminarAI, our goal is to strip out that complexity. Update 2 builds on this work and offers more creative tools. I am excited to see what people make with it."
The new collection features an update to its sky replacement tool that assists when editing sky reflections in water, scene relighting, sky orientation, or selecting the right sky for your particular photo.
Skylum created the world's first automatic sky replacement technology. Now, building on this legacy, we've listened to feedback from creators in the Luminar community and delivered a faster, more robust experience in the next generation of our SkyAI tool. Under the hood, our enhanced AI engine ingeniously creates new possibilities.
The update also includes transformable texture overlays, easier ways to place overlays, and an improved templates experience.
Update 2 also adds support for a bunch of new cameras and file formats:
New Cameras: Canon EOS R5, Canon EOS R6, EOS 850D, EOS-1D X Mark III (lossy compressed files), Fujifilm X-S10, Leica M10-R, S3, SL2-S, Nikon Z 5, Z 6 II, Z 7 II, Olympus E-M10 Mark IV, Panasonic DC-G100 / G110, DC-S5, Sony ILCE-7C (A7C), ILCE-7SM3 (A7S III) and Zeiss ZX1.
New File Formats: Lossy compressed CR3 files and Lossy compressed RAF files.
If you'd like to see a bunch of different options when it comes to editing on Mac, check out our list of the Best Photo Editing Apps for Mac in 2021.
The Luminar AI update is available now and is free to download for all users on the Mac App Store.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google follows Apple in halving Google Play fees, with one major difference
Google has announced that it is halving its Google Play fees to 15% for all developers on their first $1 million in revenue, a move it says affects 99% of developers.
Review: The Satisfye ZenGrip Go prevents hand cramping on Switch Lite
I don't know how it is for you, but for me holding the Nintendo Switch Lite for long gaming sessions isn't very comfortable. Thankfully, the Satisfye ZenGrip Go is here to help.
Apple awaits iOS 14 tracking decision in France
A new report says we can expect a decision tomorrow from French authorities regarding the fairness of privacy changes in iOS 14 that mean users have to opt-in to IDFA tracking. Apple might have to enter talks with firms or even freeze its plans.
Level up your photo game with these photography cases for iPhone 12 Pro
A photography case and lens accessories can take your amateur iPhone photography to a professional level. Check out the equipment you need to level up your iPhone photography game.