Luminar AI, a popular app in the world of photo editing the incorporates artificial intelligence into edits, has released Update 2, a free collection of workflow enhancements.

Alex Tsepko, CEO of Skylum, says that the update aims to strip out the complexity that some editors experience for certain workflows.

"Too often, complexity is the enemy of creativity. It adds time and frustration to a process we think should be fun, even joyful. With LuminarAI, our goal is to strip out that complexity. Update 2 builds on this work and offers more creative tools. I am excited to see what people make with it."

The new collection features an update to its sky replacement tool that assists when editing sky reflections in water, scene relighting, sky orientation, or selecting the right sky for your particular photo.