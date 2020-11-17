Macbook Air M1Source: Daniel Bader / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Apple's M1 MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini embargo lifted and everyone is very happy.

Apple's new M1-powered MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini are now shipping to customers and the review embargo just came to an end. And yes, YouTube lit up.

With video reviews and unboxings hitting your sub boxes seemingly every second it's easy to miss some of the best. But that's where iMore comes in – you'll find all the very best videos below.

Spoiler: These new Macs are Fast. With a capital F. And if you prefer your reviews with less video and more words, check out our MacBook Air review as well!

Rene Ritchie

The Verge

Dave Lee

MKBHD

iJustine

We'll be adding more as they pop up!

