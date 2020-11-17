What you need to know
- Apple's M1 MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini embargo lifted and everyone is very happy.
Apple's new M1-powered MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini are now shipping to customers and the review embargo just came to an end. And yes, YouTube lit up.
With video reviews and unboxings hitting your sub boxes seemingly every second it's easy to miss some of the best. But that's where iMore comes in – you'll find all the very best videos below.
Spoiler: These new Macs are Fast. With a capital F. And if you prefer your reviews with less video and more words, check out our MacBook Air review as well!
Rene Ritchie
The Verge
Dave Lee
MKBHD
iJustine
We'll be adding more as they pop up!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Epic Games extends legal battle with Apple down under
Fortnite-maker Epic Games has announced it is extending its antitrust battle with Apple to Australia with a newly-filed legal claim.
Apple celebrates 40 years of Cork campus and its community
Apple has today published a feature celebrating 40 years of community at its Cork campus in Ireland.
Concept imagines an iMac Pro inspired by the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR
A new concept shows how Apple could take elements from the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR to create an incredible iMac Pro.
Don't carry around your new MacBook Air bare! Get a case!
Your MacBook Air is expensive — make sure you protect it with a case!