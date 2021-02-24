Apple has added its M1 MacBook Air to its refurbished store, after the M1 MacBook Pro was added earlier this week.

Over on Apple's refurbished website, you can now pick up the 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air in either 8GB or 16GB of RAM. Both come with Apple's M1 chip, the former with an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU, the latter with one extra GPU core.

Prices start at $849 for the 8GB 13-inch model, a saving of $150 on the cost of a brand new model, whilst you can save up to $190 on the $1,249 price tag of the 16GB model, making it just $1,059.

It comes just a couple of days after Apple released its M1 MacBook Pro to its refurbished store. From that report:

If you've been holding out on getting an M1 MacBook Pro to save some cash on a used one, now is the time to pull the trigger. Apple has begun selling refurbished models of its M1 MacBook Pro on the company's Certified Refurbished website. Customers can save up to $230 on a refurbished M1 MacBook Pro, a great deal especially since the new laptops only launched in November of last year. The models currently available on the Certified Refurbished store are as follows: 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8‑Core CPU, 8‑Core GPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM in Space Gray and Silver - $1099 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8‑Core CPU, 8‑Core GPU, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM in Space Gray and Silver - $1269

Apple's refurbished products come "like-new" with genuine Apple replacement parts as needed. The products are cleaned and inspected, and ship with a new battery and outer shell, as well as all the necessary accessories and cables in a brand new box. Side by side, there's basically no telling the difference, and given how good the M1 MacBook Air is, a refurbished option is pretty much a no-brainer.