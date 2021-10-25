With 2021 MacBook Pro models set to start arriving with buyers tomorrow, Amazon is offering some significant discounts across Apple's M1 MacBook Pro models.

If you don't need the added power of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, and don't want to spend top dollar on your next laptop, then last year's MacBook Pro is still one of the best MacBook models you can buy today — especially when on sale.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 256GB, Late 2020) | $130 off The entry-level M1 MacBook Pro is discounted by as much as $130 at Amazon. With a 256GB SSD, 13-inch Retina display, and 20-hour battery life, it's a lot of computer for not a lot of money. $1,169 at Amazon Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 512GB, Late 2020) | $150 off Need more storage space? The 512GB M1 MacBook Pro is also discounted at Amazon where you can save $150. $1,349 at Amazon

Apple's MacBook Pro was one of the first Mac models to feature its in-house M1 chip, the company's first system-on-a-chip designed specifically for the Mac.

M1 offers some huge improvements in both power and efficiency over previous-gen Intel models. It features an 8-core CPU for up to 2.8x faster processing as well 5x faster graphics performance thanks to an 8-core GPU. The chip also comes packed with the 16-core Neural Engine, enabling up to 11x faster machine learning.

That power doesn't come at a cost to battery life. In fact, the MacBook Pro's longevity was actually increased so you'll now get as much as 20 hours — double that of its Intel counterpart and the longest battery life ever of any portable Mac.

The model on sale today has a gorgeous 13-inch Retina display with P3 wide color and True Tone technology, the Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. It also packs in a studio-quality mic array, Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports.

If you want to go for the latest model or still need an Intel Mac, check out our list of the best MacBook deals for discounts across all of Apple's computer models as we approach Black Friday.