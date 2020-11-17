Apple's M1-powered MacBook Air, with 16GB of RAM, can build apps in Xcode faster than a 10-core iMac Pro with 32GB of RAM.

That's it. That's the post.

Well, it could be. But let's continue.

We learn this from Dave Lee's review of the new M1 Macs in which he shares a slide that outlines the time it took a number of machines to complete a build in Xcode. Some of those machines are big, powerful machines like the 10-core, 32GB iMac Pro. Others are the lowly, fanless MacBook Air.

And the Mac without a fan more than held its own.