If you've been planning on preordering the new MacBook Air, you might want to get on that.

Preorders for the new MacBook Air are now live and, according to the Apple Store website, delivery dates for the next-generation notebook are already slipping into late July and early August.

While those who were quick about placing their orders were able to get delivery dates of next week, others will have to wait a little while longer. Some configurations won't come any sooner than August 1, with the upgraded 10-core GPU version especially suffering right now. As ever, adding customizations to your order could see it ship later than you'd like, too. Adding more memory and increasing the SSD storage can add weeks to delivery times across all of Apple's Macs and the new MacBook Air is no exception.

The color chosen does seem to have a degree of impact on the delivery estimates, however. Choosing a Space Gray MacBook Air could get your machine in-hand two weeks earlier than another color, depending on the specification.

The new notebook will be officially released on Friday, July 15 both online and in-store and, while some lucky customers got their preorder in with a delivery date that matches release day, the rest of us are going to have a longer wait to get that redesign in our hands.