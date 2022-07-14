First customers in the world start to get their new M2 MacBook Air

The first M2 MacBook Air preorders are starting to get into the hands of customers!

While many of us are still waiting for Friday to roll around, some customers on this planet are already becoming the first to get their hands on the new MacBook Air.

The new MacBook Air with M2 processor is already available from Apple to preorder but, for most of us, we're still waiting for release day. While most of us are still living in the past, it is already that day in countries like New Zealand and Australia. Some customers have taken to social media to share proof of their newly delivered MacBook Air:

The new #MacBookAir is here! Grabbed the two new colours. 🔥 So many Mac's in the house, I'm spoilt for daily use choice but feel one of these boys will likely be my go-to for the next wee while. 💻 pic.twitter.com/UAbpgg1m5J — Virgil Anthony (@VirgilAntonis) July 15, 2022

New Zealand does not currently have any Apple Stores in the country so all of its customers are getting their new M2 MacBook Air through delivery. In Australia, however, Apple does have retail locations so we should also expect to see photos of customers picking up their new notebooks at their local store if there is any in-store stock.

The new MacBook Air features a major redesign that matches the design language of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. It includes a larger display, M2 processor, and MagSafe charging. It's also the first MacBook Air that can be upgraded with 24GB of memory.