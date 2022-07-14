See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

It's already here!

First customers in the world start to get their new M2 MacBook Air

It's already July 15 somewhere!
Joe Wituschek

Macbook Air Review 2022Source: iMore / Gerald Lynch

What you need to know

  • The first customers in the world have started to get their new M2 MacBook Air.
  • Customers in New Zealand are among the first to receive Apple's latest notebook.
  • The new MacBook Air with M2 chip officially releases on Friday, July 15 everywhere.

The first M2 MacBook Air preorders are starting to get into the hands of customers!

While many of us are still waiting for Friday to roll around, some customers on this planet are already becoming the first to get their hands on the new MacBook Air.

The new MacBook Air with M2 processor is already available from Apple to preorder but, for most of us, we're still waiting for release day. While most of us are still living in the past, it is already that day in countries like New Zealand and Australia. Some customers have taken to social media to share proof of their newly delivered MacBook Air:

New Zealand does not currently have any Apple Stores in the country so all of its customers are getting their new M2 MacBook Air through delivery. In Australia, however, Apple does have retail locations so we should also expect to see photos of customers picking up their new notebooks at their local store if there is any in-store stock.

The new MacBook Air features a major redesign that matches the design language of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. It includes a larger display, M2 processor, and MagSafe charging. It's also the first MacBook Air that can be upgraded with 24GB of memory.

MacBook Air (2022) in Starlight

MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Bottom line: The new MacBook Air is a perfect super-portable laptop for almost anyone on the market craving on-the-go computing power.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.