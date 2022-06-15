M2 MacBook Air smokes the M1 in leaked benchmark tests

One of the things people are also waiting for when a new processor is coming close to release is benchmark scores. They typically leak before the processor is actually in the hands of the public, and today is no exception. Spotted by Vadim Yuryev, known for his Max Tech YouTube channel, Geekbench scores for the new MacBook Air with the M2 processor have leaked, giving us a first look at how the next generation processor performs.

Apple made some bold promises with the M2 processor when it revealed the next-generation processor at WWDC earlier this month, and it appears those promises are shaping up.

According to the report, single-core performance with the M2 chip is up by almost twelve percent when compared to the M1. Things get even better with multi-core performance as the M2 achieves almost twenty percent more performance than its predecessor.

CPU Benchmarks have leaked for Apple's M2 chip!



3.49GHz CPU clock vs M1's 3.2GHz

Single-core performance gain vs M1: 11.56%

Multi-core performance gain vs M1: 19.45%



A little bit better than my estimates. I'm impressed!https://t.co/TGHOHw77Ds

Thanks to @amoss_137 for sharing. pic.twitter.com/NS9xODnOdX — Vadim Yuryev (@VadimYuryev) June 15, 2022

Those performance metrics line up with what Apple promised from its new processor at WWDC earlier this month. However, the final review will always occur once the new MacBook Air gets into the hands of users.

The new MacBook Air is expected to launch in July, but we are still waiting to hear from Apple as to when you'll be able to preorder the upcoming notebook. Regardless of when that happens to be, we're only a month away!