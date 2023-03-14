Apple customers in the UK can get a Mac for 0% APR over 24 months

Apple customers in the UK can now get a new Mac a little easier, with 24 months of interest-free credit. That gives you plenty of time to pay off the machine, and the scheme won't cost any more than the price of the Mac. In the US, customers will be stuck with the Apple Card option, which only gives you 12 months interest-free. Still good, but not as good as the UK option.

Of course, this only makes sense if you can afford it, and you'll have to go through a credit check to make sure that you're eligible for the scheme. That check can affect your credit score as well. Once through, however, you'll pay monthly for a Mac.

Monthly payments for nothing extra

Given that Macs are very expensive machines, it's understandable why someone might want to spread the cost over a couple of years instead of going with one big payment. It means that with a computer like the Mac Mini you'd be paying £24 per month, breaking that £649 price tag into bite-sized chunks.

It can be applied to other Mac models as well, although that will make the monthly payments a little more expensive. Something like a MacBook Pro will obviously cost more monthly than a MacBook Air would over the same time frame. The 0% interest bit is the biggest saver here, though. That means that you won't be paying anything extra on top of the price of the device. Usually, with traditional credit schemes, you'd be paying extra on top as interest. That could be 12%, for example, which would add to the cost of the machine. In this case, there is nothing extra to add.

Credit schemes like this can be risky, however. Missed payments can affect your credit score, and continued missing can lead to further action from the creditor. It's best to do your research and make sure that it is not only something you can afford but something you'd be happy doing for the next two years.

If you'd rather pay for a machine all at once, then make sure you check out the best MacBook Pro deals.