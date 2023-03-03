Apple has released another firmware update for the Studio Display

Apple has rolled out another firmware update for the Studio Display, but the company is being coy about what the update is actually for.

Today, Apple released a new firmware update for the Studio Display, its consumer-focused external display. It's actually the second version of the 16.4 firmware beta that was released back in February. It's available as part of the second developer beta of macOS Ventura 13.3 that was rolled out to developers a couple of days ago.

While we know that a second beta of the iOS 16.4 firmware is available for the Studio Display, we don't have any idea what the update is actually for. Apple provided no release notes as to what the latest beta addresses. While it's usually safe to assume it provides some sense of performance improvements and bug fixes, the company isn't making that clear at this time.

It's been a while since we've gotten a major firmware that actually affected anything major with the Studio Display. Back in August of last year, Apple rolled out a firmware update that addressed audio issues that users were having with the built-in speakers and microphone.

In response to issue reports, Apple released Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5 (19F80), which the company said: "Resolves an audio issue with Studio Display."

Back when the company originally released the monitor, many users had also complained about the "potato cam" experience provided by the built-in camera. Apple had also released a couple of firmware updates to address that as well.

Since then, things have been quieter. However, that doesn't mean they are silent! Rumors continue to gain traction that Apple is working on a 27-inch mini-LED display that could be for a new version of the Pro Display XDR, a new iMac Pro, or any other Apple product that you want to throw in at this point.