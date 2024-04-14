Apple insider predicts company's M4 Mac lineup, and the Ultra is back

Apple's M3 chip may have arrived just a few months ago, but the M4 is looming on the horizon as we reported earlier this week.

The next generation of Apple Silicon chips could debut this year in new MacBook Pro models, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has gone a step further, suggesting when we'll see the next seven Mac models.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that the M4 will see all of Apple's Macs move to a new chip generation, noting how certain models have skipped new chips in prior generations.

As per Gurman's report, the M4 is codenamed Donan, while a version called Brava will replace the M3 Pro and M3 Max. The Ultra chip, which we've not seen in the M3 rollout, would be codenamed Hidra.

Interestingly Gurman does note that an "M3 variation does exist internally". The idea, according to the report, is to move Mac chips to an annual refresh cycle that's closer to the iPhone's.

M4 iMacs could arrive as early as this year (Image credit: Apple)

The next wave of Macs

With the caveat that release dates can shift, Gurman predicts a low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro could debut at the end of this year with the M4 chip, around the same time as a 24-inch M4 iMac.

These could be followed in late 2024 or early 2025 by the release of MacBook Pros with M4 Pro/Max options in 14 and 16-inch variants, alongside M4 and M4 Pro Mac Minis.

Spring 2025 would see the arrival of M4 MacBook Airs in 13 and 15-inch versions, which would mean they debut roughly a year after this year's M3 models, and a Mac Studio with a "high-end M4 chip" would arrive closer to the middle of next year.

As for the Mac Pro? You could be waiting until the second half of next year, but it'll reportedly come packing the M4 Ultra.