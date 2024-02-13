Apple Studio Display plummets to a new lowest price with a mega $300 discount at Amazon

What better way is there to extend the screen real estate of your MacBook, Mac Studio, or Mac mini than with a Studio Display? Well, there are a couple of ways, but if you want the best 5K experience possible with an Apple-made and designed monitor, then we’ve got just the saving for you.

The Apple Studio Display is currently a whopping $300 off at Amazon, for an all-time low price of $1,299. That’s a full $50 lower than the last lowest price of the monitor, and perfect if you’re looking for the Apple-suggested way to get more screen space.

Apple Studio Display $300 off at Amazon

Apple Studio Display | $1,599 $1,299 at Amazon The Apple Studio Display is expensive, but you get a massive slab of glass and aluminum that feels like it's worth every bit of its high price tag. This deal is the best we’ve ever seen on the monitor, and it makes it a great buy for anyone looking to get a new display for their Mac.

The Apple Studio display might not have topped the list of our best monitors for Mac, but it’s still an excellent choice. For one, it’s got a very shiny 5K resolution display that matches the aspect ratio of your existing Apple gear, so it can become a part of your work setup far more easily than other monitors might.

It’s also incredibly bright, exceedingly crisp, and a piece of artwork when sitting on your desk. The aluminum frame feels super high-end, and the glass panel is a lovely premium touch. There are some mighty bezels, however, and the lack of HDR support might bother some users, but that shouldn’t put a complete halt to you investing in this wicked monitor — especially with a great deal like this.