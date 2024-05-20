Apple's M4 Mac Studio and Mac Pro will be its most powerful Macs yet, here's when you'll be able to buy one

Apple ushered in the era of the M4 last week with the release of the M4 iPad Pro, but it's the Macs that many people will be interested in. The new iPad Pro might be the best iPad yet, but it's still hampered by iPadOS, and Mac users will want to harness the power of that same chip for macOS.

We're expecting that much of the Mac lineup will be updated with new M4 variants before the end of this year with the M3 MacBook Air a notable exception. But over in the world of the desktop Mac all eyes will be on the best Macs of all, the Mac Studio and Mac Pro.

However, hopes for a new M4 Mac Studio or Mac Pro being ready for market before the end of 2024 have been dashed after a new report that hints at a long wait before these pro-level machines will reach an Apple Store near you.

No M4 for you (yet)

Writing in the paywalled version of his weekly Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman shared an update on Apple's current M4 roadmap. Reiterating a previous report that suggested that a mid-2025 launch was in the cards for the M4 flavors of Mac Studio and Mac Pro, Gurman pointed out that he doesn't "anticipate any new Mac models to be unveiled at WWDC."

That means that WWDC 2024 is likely to be all about software, and with big new Apple AI updates thought to be coming to iOS 18 and macOS 15 at the very least, that's not a bad thing at all.

More from iMore