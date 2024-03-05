Apple’s Mac trade-in prices have been changed after the M3 MacBook Air launch — get hundreds more for a Mac Studio

Shortly after the new M3 MacBook Air was unveiled Monday, Apple updated its Trade In program prices for several of its Mac models, including one hefty increase for the powerful Mac Studio.

Apple's website now lists the following trade-in values for Mac:

MacBook — Now gives up to $160 (+$10 difference)

MacBook — Now gives up to $160 (+$10 difference)

MacBook Air — Now gives up to $550 (no difference)

MacBook Pro — Now gives up to $1000 (+$10 difference)

iMac — Now gives up to $440 (no difference)

iMac Pro — Now gives up to $500 (no difference)

Mac mini — Now gives up to $400 (-$10 difference)

Mac Pro — Now gives up to $800 (-$100 difference)

Mac Studio — Now gives up to $1315 (+$245 difference)

Apple's website lists the highest estimated trade-in value possible for each device. If your device is older or is damaged, this could reduce the value available to you. Now could be a good time to make an upgrade to M3 if your machine is still in good condition. However, if you aren’t too worried about getting the M3 chip, the M2 MacBook Air has also seen a price cut down to $999.

Time for an upgrade? — iMore’s take

My little old M1 MacBook Air is starting to show its age. Though it is still performing valiantly in regards to music production and video editing, it’s hard not to feel like I’m missing out on the much better gaming performance and productivity bump the new M3 MacBook Air range offers. When you compare the M1 MacBook Air with the M3 MacBook Air , it’s hard not to feel a little left behind.

With the new Apple trade-in prices, I can get $445 off the new device by trading in my M1 wedge, making the M3 MacBook Air available for just $654. Though the base 13-inch M3 MacBook Air didn’t quite feel worth the $1,099, getting it for $654 may finally tempt me to take the leap. Now that the Midnight color range won’t be as much of a fingerprint magnet , I might finally change from the classic Silver I’ve previously opted for and get a new coat of paint to go with the new machine.