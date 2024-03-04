M2 MacBook Air gets a price cut — now an even better deal at $999

The M3 MacBook Air has just been revealed, but the price cut to the M2 MacBook Air might just be the best news to come out of Apple's press release.

Starting at $999 and $899 with educational pricing, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is now an even better deal than it was just a few moments ago. The M2 MacBook Air is one of the best MacBooks out there, and it is made even better with this $100 price cut.

The MacBook Air lineup now starts at $999 with the 13-inch M2, which is joined by the 13-inch and 15-inch M3 models. The 15-inch M2 MacBook Air has been discontinued.

The price cut is effective immediately, so you can pick up an M2 Air in either midnight, starlight, silver, or space gray today. As for the new M3 MacBook Air, you can preorder starting from $1,099 with the laptops available from Friday, March 8.

One of the best Macs just got even better

For $999, the M2 MacBook Air might just be the best bargain in the Apple Store right now. You can pick one up with an 8-Core CPU and GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for the base $999 price, while higher specs, like more storage, bring the model closer in price to its new M3 sibling.

In our review of the M2 Air, we said, "If you need portable power, a great keyboard, and a beautiful and sturdily designed laptop, the new MacBook Air ticks practically every box."

So, if you're in the market for a new laptop, today's Apple announcement has made your purchasing decision a little bit more difficult. That said, it's a good problem when you've got a cheaper M2 Air than it was yesterday versus a better M3 model.