Best AirPods Black Friday deals 2023: The best deals before the sale

Black Friday is fast approaching, with just over one month until the year's biggest shopping event. During Black Friday, we regularly see some of the best AirPods deals of the year, so we can’t wait to see what great prices pop up.

We’re hoping to see some big discounts on the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning connector as they have been discontinued by Apple, replacing them with a USB-C model to work better with the iPhone 15. We also expect to see a low price for the AirPods Max as they move closer to the end of their lifecycle, with a new model potentially on the horizon.

If you’re looking for AirPods on a budget, shopping events like Black Friday and even Amazon’s Big Deal Days coming later in October usually have some of the lowest prices for the AirPods 2nd and 3rd generations.

While Black Friday is still a month or so away, deals are coming thick and fast, and you can pick up a bargain early if you look in the right places. Here are the best early AirPods black Friday deals.

Best AirPods Black Friday deals at a glance

While we’ve seen lower prices for most of the AirPods on offer, there are still some good bargains to be had on AirPods before Black Friday even begins. The older the model, the better the deal it seems, and if you’re not fussed about USB-C, you can save $50 on the AirPods Pro 2.

Best AirPods Black Friday deals

Airpods 2nd Generation | $129 $99 at Amazon The go-to AirPods for anyone wanting a pair of wireless buds without anything extra. We’ve seen these earbuds at a slightly lower price, but if you’re in the market for a new set, then saving $30 is not a deal to pass up on. Hopefully, we’ll see these AirPods drop to $79 on Black Friday.

AirPods 3rd Generation | $169 $149 at Amazon The best regular AirPods Apple has to offer with a $20 saving to sweeten the deal. These earbuds were $139 in August, so we hope to see the lowest price ever when Black Friday comes around.

AirPods Pro 2 (Lightning) | $249 $199 at Amazon Now discontinued at Apple, these are the best in-ear AirPods on offer, just with Lightning instead of USB-C. This is currently the lowest price we’ve ever seen for AirPods Pro 2, and if you don’t care about USB-C or Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro, then this purchase is a no-brainer.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) | $249 at B&H Photo This brand-new iteration of the AirPods Pro 2 was only released in September, and we’ve not seen any discounts yet. If you’re looking for the USB-C Airpods Pro 2, then it’s worth waiting for some deals over Black Friday, where we’re hoping to see discounted prices so you don’t need to spend extra to replace the Lightning port.

AirPods Max | $549 $479 at Amazon The AirPods Max are nearly three years old, and we expect Apple to release a newer model in 2024. That said, these are the best headphones Apple offers, and you can get them for $479 at the moment in silver or black. The lowest price we’ve ever seen was $429, so if we see anything close to that price over Black Friday, then jump at the chance to get these behemoths.

AirPods Black Friday deals Q&A

When is Black Friday? Black Friday is the 24th of November, 2023 — Almost exactly a month before Christmas, so the perfect time to nab some early deals on presents.

What is going to be reduced over Black Friday? With any luck, loads of AirPods! We’re hoping for some lowest-ever prices on loads of Apple kit, though, as well, like iPhones, MacBooks, and more. There will also be reductions on the likes of TVs, accessories, and other home tech, so keep an eye out for some wicked price drops over the event.