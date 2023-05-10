Can't afford Apple's Pro Display XDR monitor? This Dell 6K alternative is $1800 cheaper
All it is lacking is brightness, otherwise it gives Apple’s monitor a run for its money.
The realm of 6K monitors is a rarefied and pricey one. It’s the go-to resolution for creative professionals, but your options tend to be limited. One of the most attractive models out there is Apple’s 32-inch Pro Display XDR monitor. But at $4,999, it’s a high asking price for all but the most cash-flushed buyers.
Dell’s looking to level the playing field a little bit with its new Dell U3224KB monitor, which goes on sale today following its CES 2023 reveal earlier this year. It’s still a high-end monitor with a price tag to match. But it’s significantly cheaper than Apple’s offering without scrimping too much on the specs.
Top tier monitor at an approachable price
Now, before we go any further, it’s worth stating that this is still an expensive monitor. You’re looking at $3,199.99 for the Dell U3224KB. But that’s $1,800 cheaper than Apple’s Pro Display XDR, and with a host of additional features thrown in.
With a 6K resolution and 32-inch screen size it’s a match for the Pro Display XDR. But Dell also throws in a built-in 4K HDR webcam, built-in 14W stereo speakers, echo-cancelling mics, USB-hub capabilities, three USB-C ports (including 140W Thunderbolt 4 power delivery), four USB-3 ports, an ethernet jack and HDMI input. There’s also support for KVM dual-computer control, letting two machines be controlled by a single keyboard and mouse combo through the monitor. Content from two machines can be displayed at the same time, too.
There’s a couple of specs that are a bit on the weak side. Refresh rate tops out at 60Hz, and the brightness is rated at 600 nits vs the top 1,600 nits Apple’s monitor can reach. But for the dollar saving, that’s a trade off I feel many will be happy to make.
If the pro-orientated U3224KB isn’t for you, Dell’s also got a new curved monitor launching this June. The UltraSharp 38 Curved U3824DW has a 3840 x 1600 resolution, the same KVM control options, and 90W power delivery over USB-C. It’s a fair sight cheaper at $1,529.99.
And if you’re still on the hunt, be sure to check out our list of excellent 4K monitors for Mac.
