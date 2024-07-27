CrowdStrike outage reportedly cost over $5.4 billion for top companies alone

Last week's staggering CrowdStrike outage was already considered the largest in IT history, but the true cost is becoming clearer.

Axios reports that 1 in 4 Fortune 500 companies suffered service disruption due to the CrowdStrike issues, and combined, those companies lost a combined $5.4 billion because of the outage.

That data comes from cyber insurance firm Parametrix, which has compiled a report on the outage and its fallout.

"All Fortune 500 airlines and roughly 75% of the top healthcare organizations and banks were affected by the outages," Axios reports. "Parametrix estimates that total insured losses across the Fortune 500 fall between $540 million and $1.08 billion."

Healthcare hit hardest

According to Parametric's data, the healthcare sector lost roughly $1.9 billion, putting it in the unenviable "top spot" of losses for the outage, while the IT sector ranks bottom.

21% of IT-related services saw outages, with the number lower than other sectors because they predominantly operate on Linux and so were unaffected.

As per the Parametric report "This could be viewed as a silver lining, because a high impact on this sector would have resulted in an even larger ripple effect, given this sector includes some of the largest service providers in the world."

