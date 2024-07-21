Apple fans stay humble despite CrowdStrike causing Windows outage

If you've been living under a rock, the world is still counting the cost of a severe IT systems outage earlier this week.

Tied to CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity company that seemingly pushed a botched update live, many systems worldwide (notably Windows-based ones) have been hit - grounding flights, bringing trading floors screeching to a halt, and goodness knows what else.

While Macs have been unaffected, leading to some smugness among Apple's users, others have been reminding us that it could happen to anyone.

Apple fans remember the bad times

Responding to a meme poking fun at the "Blue screen of death" that many Windows users have been looking at over on Reddit, some commenters mentioned that Apple has taken its fair share of hits in the past, too.

"That’s funny and all, but if we’re trying to be fair here, let’s not forget the macOS Gatekeeper bug from 2020 that prevented third-party apps from launching for hours because one of Apple’s servers was down, or the botched iOS update that disabled cellular network on every iPhone 5S, or the infamous "goto fail" SSL issue," one said.

Others reminisced (not exactly fondly) about iffy El Capitan updates, or pointed out that CrowdStrike is available on macOS, too.

Some wondered why Mac isn't at the core of critical systems, instead of Windows - which is likely due to increased legacy support of older software on Microsoft's platform.

