First OLED MacBook will ship by the end of next year, analyst claims
Coming soon-ish.
Apple will reportedly ship its very first OLED MacBook before the end of 2024, although it isn't known what kind of MacBook that will be.
The news comes via analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who took to Twitter to confirm that he expects Apple to move to OLED within two years. If that's true, it's thought that some suppliers of OLED displays and components will see a boost as a result.
MacBook Air, maybe?
While Kuo hasn't specified which kind of MacBook he is talking about, the timeline fits well with a previous report that essentially made the same claims. That time it was display analyst Ross Young who pointed to an OLED MacBook shipping in 2024. He also expects the iPad Pro to make the same jump too.
As for Kuo, he says that the move to OLED would allow for thinner and lighter Macs, possibly "offering more diverse form factor designs." That could mean that Apple has plans to launch an all-new Mac notebook, but we'll have to wait and see. Improved contrast and better color reproduction are also likely to be key benefits of the switch.
We've been hearing talk of a move to OLED for Apple's entire Mac lineup on and off for years now. But Apple is thought to be readying its own in-house displays for both the iPhone and Apple Watch, according to a recent Bloomberg report. So it's possible that Apple might also seek to use its own displays across its MacBook lineup.
As for those OLED iPad Pro models, the conventional wisdom is that Apple will ship those next year, with both 11- and 13-inch models in the offing.
iMore Newsletter
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.