First OLED MacBook will ship by the end of next year, analyst claims

Apple will reportedly ship its very first OLED MacBook before the end of 2024, although it isn't known what kind of MacBook that will be.

The news comes via analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who took to Twitter to confirm that he expects Apple to move to OLED within two years. If that's true, it's thought that some suppliers of OLED displays and components will see a boost as a result.

MacBook Air, maybe?

While Kuo hasn't specified which kind of MacBook he is talking about, the timeline fits well with a previous report that essentially made the same claims. That time it was display analyst Ross Young who pointed to an OLED MacBook shipping in 2024. He also expects the iPad Pro to make the same jump too.

As for Kuo, he says that the move to OLED would allow for thinner and lighter Macs, possibly "offering more diverse form factor designs." That could mean that Apple has plans to launch an all-new Mac notebook, but we'll have to wait and see. Improved contrast and better color reproduction are also likely to be key benefits of the switch.

We've been hearing talk of a move to OLED for Apple's entire Mac lineup on and off for years now. But Apple is thought to be readying its own in-house displays for both the iPhone and Apple Watch, according to a recent Bloomberg report. So it's possible that Apple might also seek to use its own displays across its MacBook lineup.

As for those OLED iPad Pro models, the conventional wisdom is that Apple will ship those next year, with both 11- and 13-inch models in the offing.