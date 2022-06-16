A new leak says that Apple will debut a massive upgrade for the MacBook in the form of an OLED display in 2024.

In a tweet from DSCC's Ross Young for Super Followers seen by iMore, Young says that it is "looking increasingly likely" that Apple will debut a new 13.3-inch OLED MacBook in 2024 alongside the rumored 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Young says this device is "expected" to be a MacBook Air but could also be a MacBook Pro, a MacBook, or a "new category."

That would a laptop similar in stature to the new M2 MacBook Air, but would deliver serious upgrades in display performance. Paired with Apple silicon it would likely be the best MacBook the company has ever created. Specifically, Young says the OLED tandem stack Apple plans to use in all three OLED products will give four major boosts. It will improve the brightness of the display, increase the display's lifespan, and improve power consumption "by around 30%." Young says the new models will also have LTPO for an improved improved variable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, Apple first debuted variable refresh rates on the MacBook Pro (2021) last year.

As Young notes, this could debut in 2024 alongside two new iPad Pro models that we've been told could debut in 2024 as well.

Apple's brand new M2 MacBook is barely out of the oven, but already we're hearing multiple rumblings of major Mac upgrades at every turn. It was recently rumored that Apple is planning a new 15-inch MacBook Air model to go alongside its new 13-inch version. We are also expecting upgrades to the MacBook Pro in the form of a mighty new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips we expect to follow the M2.

Gurman has also leaked news about a possible new 12-inch MacBook, although other analysts don't agree with this prediction.

Earlier this week insider Ming-Chi Kuo reiterated reports of a 15-inch MacBook coming next year.

Ross Young is an ultra-reliable leaker who has a phenomenal track record of accurately predicting the course of Apple's plans and future details about its products.