iMac M3 hits new lowest price on Amazon — although you might miss part of the discount

There aren’t many all-in-one desktops that are as instantly recognizable as the iMac, particularly in its current guise. Those colors, that slim chassis, the accessories that match the shade of the computer itself — masterful. They’re not cheap computers, however, and while they’re powerful boxes, they almost always cost you nearly $1,300.

At the moment, however, you’ll find the M3 iMac model with a hefty $100 discount, as well as an additional $49 if you click a coupon button on the Mac’s Amazon store page. That’s a total discount of $149, making for the iMac's lowest price ever.

Save on iMac

iMac M3 | $1,299 $1,150 at Amazon This deal is on the 8-core CPU version of the iMac, although you can get the more powerful version with a $100 discount. In order to get the lower price you have to click a coupon button found underneath the price on the Amazon product listing — otherwise you’ll only get $100 off.

The M3 iMac and its range of pastel colors is a great way of getting an entire Mac setup without having to invest in an expensive monitor and other accessories. You get everything you need in the box — the display is built in, for one, and there’s a Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse included so you don’t have to buy your own. The cables for the accessories are color matched too, which is a nice touch.

The M3 processor that runs the show is the star of the performance here, lending the iMac some very beefy specs. The 8GB of RAM is plenty for most multitasking needs, and the Retina display is clear, colorful, and bright. It might not be portable like one of the best MacBooks, but if you’re after an excellent desktop option, then it’s a great choice.