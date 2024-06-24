iMac M3 hits new lowest price on Amazon — although you might miss part of the discount
Some of the discount is hidden away in a tick box...
There aren’t many all-in-one desktops that are as instantly recognizable as the iMac, particularly in its current guise. Those colors, that slim chassis, the accessories that match the shade of the computer itself — masterful. They’re not cheap computers, however, and while they’re powerful boxes, they almost always cost you nearly $1,300.
At the moment, however, you’ll find the M3 iMac model with a hefty $100 discount, as well as an additional $49 if you click a coupon button on the Mac’s Amazon store page. That’s a total discount of $149, making for the iMac's lowest price ever.
Save on iMac
iMac M3 | $1,299 $1,150 at Amazon
This deal is on the 8-core CPU version of the iMac, although you can get the more powerful version with a $100 discount. In order to get the lower price you have to click a coupon button found underneath the price on the Amazon product listing — otherwise you’ll only get $100 off.
The M3 iMac and its range of pastel colors is a great way of getting an entire Mac setup without having to invest in an expensive monitor and other accessories. You get everything you need in the box — the display is built in, for one, and there’s a Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse included so you don’t have to buy your own. The cables for the accessories are color matched too, which is a nice touch.
The M3 processor that runs the show is the star of the performance here, lending the iMac some very beefy specs. The 8GB of RAM is plenty for most multitasking needs, and the Retina display is clear, colorful, and bright. It might not be portable like one of the best MacBooks, but if you’re after an excellent desktop option, then it’s a great choice.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.