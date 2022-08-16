Is your Mac Studio whistling? You won't believe what the fix might be!

Apple's Mac Studio has proven popular among professionals thanks to its speedy M1 Pro and M1 Max chips array of ports. But some people have been dealing with an annoying problem — their Mac Studio whistles. And you won't believe what might fix it.

Since the Mac Studio debuted almost six months ago, people have reported a strange whining noise coming from it during use. That noise didn't seem to really be affected by whether the Mac was under load or not, nor how warm it was. But it was there, and it was driving people crazy.

Some of those people thought it was caused by faulty fans, others said it could be something called coil whine — a noise made by the power supply as it does its thing. But everyone was wrong. Turns out, their Mac Studio was just playing a tune all along.

You hum it, I'll play it

The fix might have been found by @BasicAppleGuy on Twitter, with a lengthy blog post explaining what's going on. The short version? The Mac Studio's "precisely-machined perforations" around the back. The machine's air vents were the culprit, with the Mac Studio fans pushing just the right amount of air through them to cause them to whistle.

Yep. Really.

"The whistling idea made sense. Try it yourself: start whistling and then change the amount of air you are forcing out, noticing that the whistle peaks at a certain point and stops altogether at others," the blog post says. And it's right. But how do you fix it?

You put electrical tape on it.

THE CASE OF THE SINGING STUDIOI have something to whine about concerning the Mac Studio. 🎵🕵🏻‍♂️https://t.co/qx3kmEhRGH pic.twitter.com/MNBbI8eOViAugust 16, 2022 See more

"Next, I did something that requires an obligatory "don't try this at home": I began taping closed small sections on the back of the Studio. I first experimented by blocking portions of the airflow with a small piece of cardboard to see if it stopped the whistle and would apply small amounts of electrical tape across the places that seemed most problematic.," the post continues. Over the next few weeks they monitored the situation and found just the right holes to block in order to quieten the whistling. "Covering the first dozen columns on the far left of Mac Studio reliably resolved the issue," it seems. Eureka!

The Mac Studio might be the best Mac for a ton of professionals, but this is a strange one. As the post notes, don't try this at home. Those holes are there for a reason, after all. But with the Mac Studio generally accepted to be pretty great at keeping itself cool anyway, @BasicAppleGuy is happy. At least for now. Maybe they'll take the machine into an Apple Store one day and hope the noise can be replicated to the point of getting a proper fix implemented.

Be sure to check out the full blog post for all the details — and some sound recordings of the whistling in action.