The Lofree Flow 100 is the Magic Keyboard Apple should've made

The Lofree Flow 100 doesn’t just look fantastic and feel excellent on the fingertips, it’s actively fun to use thanks to its comfortable design, great-sounding switches, and accessible design — even if battery life can get in the way sometimes.

Apple has a striking yet quite unique aesthetic. Combining the flashiness of a brilliant white with the minimalism of its design, Apple hardware is both incredibly usable and a bit of a fashion statement in itself. It's rare you find something that fits the aesthetic well and even rarer when another company does it better. Lofree has managed to do that with one noteworthy flaw.

Lofree Flow 100: Price and availability

The Lofree Flow 100 comes in at $169 and can currently be bought from both the Lofree site and Amazon in the US, though it is $10 more expensive at Amazon. Though it is available from the Lofree site in the UK, it is not available at Amazon UK just yet. Stock fluctuation hasn’t been a problem in the US since I have been monitoring it.

For a Bluetooth mechanical keyboard, this is a reasonable price, putting it marginally above the budget mechanical keyboard range. Given the build quality, this price is worth it without any sort of reduction. The price of the Lofree Flow 100 hasn’t changed since I have been monitoring it, though there is currently a 10% off coupon available for the Lofree Flow 75 , which is a little smaller.

Lofree Flow 100: Build and Looks

The Lofree Flow 100 not only looks great but feels super sturdy both in the hands and on the desk. My white Lofree Flow 100 looks incredibly clean and fits the Apple aesthetic very well with an aluminum frame holding brilliant white keys. It comes with both Windows and Apple key signifiers, which means you will find “Alt” and “Command” written on the same key. For me, someone who flits between both operating systems regularly, this works well. Neither word jostles for space on the key and the spacing between keys is clear enough that I never felt like I was missing out moving from the Magic Keyboard to it.

As the “100” in the Flow 100 name suggests, this keyboard has 100 keys in total — making it 4 shy of the 104 found in traditional 100% keyboards. They feel incredibly compact, doing away with the space you can find between the numpad and other keys on most keyboards. Despite taking a while to get used to, I love this design as it allows a full-size keyboard to easily fit in my backpack.

The Lofree Flow 100 is a low-profile keyboard which means that, like the aforementioned Magic Keyboard, it is incredibly slim. Oftentimes, when you choose a low-profile keyboard, you have to sacrifice the size, sound, and spacing of keys. However, the Lofree Flow 100 does so much with so little space, providing keys that have a real satisfying click.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to adjust the angle the keyboard sits at but I rarely felt the need to change the height thanks to its comfortable height and position. On a table, it looks clean and the PBT non-glossy keycaps stop that annoying smudge I often find on my MacBook keys.

While Lofree claims that the dye-sublimation method used on the keycaps is better than the traditionally longer-lasting double-shot legend, we haven’t had enough time to test if this claim is true.

Lofree Flow 100 mechanical keyboard review: Specs and features

The Lofree Flow 100 employs Kailh Full POM switches, which Lofree claims results in a “self-lubricating” switch. Usually, keyboard enthusiasts like to lubricate their switches for a smoother keypress, and what Lofree is talking about here is that the more slippery plastic it uses means you don't have to do as much lubrication. It seems to have worked, as each switch is smooth and scratchiness-free, a hallmark of a well-lubed key switch.

The ghost switches employed in the white model I’ve been testing are linear, meaning they don’t have feedback through each keypress. The black model uses phantom tactile switches, which result in a small bump while retaining a silent sound profile.

The Lofree Flow 100 is nicely backlit with white under the caps and red on the side but it’s a very light glow, often getting drowned out under the sunlight pouring in from a window. It looks pretty in the right environment but is fairly understated otherwise.

Being able to connect with both a USB-C cable and Bluetooth, both connectivity methods are very smooth and come with no feedback or delay. Unfortunately, the advertised 40 or so hours of battery life often feel like a little less than that, which can be a bit of a disappointment, in comparison to the quality of the rest of the kit here. Given I spend most of my work day at my computer, I’ve found myself opting for the wired mode out of ease. When compared to the weeks of charge you get out of a Magic Keyboard, this is the only major downside to the Lofree Flow 100.

Lofree Flow 100: Typing feel

The Lofree Flow 100 is a joy to type on, with a muted yet lovely ‘thock’ sound. The key caps feel great under the fingers and give to the weight of a press softly. The gasket built underneath those keypads is combined with a silicon pad to give a real cushioned feel when you press the keys down, while also muting the sound. The aluminum frame surrounding the keyboard makes the whole thing feel quite durable whereas the keys feel almost squishy to press down.

The lack of any space between the number pad and the rest of the keyboard means it took a while to get used to finding the right key without looking down but it clicks together after a while. This means that I can hit more keys without having to move my wrist across, which is a very nice experience. Those linear switches feel great to press, making everything super smooth with no resistance at all, and the low profile keycaps mean I rarely hit another key moving my fingers across the keyboard.

Lofree Flow 100: Competition

For $169, the Lofree Flow feels reasonably priced in the market. The wireless version of the NuPhy Gem80 will set you back $10 more and comes with customizable keys, though it’s not quite as compact. The Keychron Q5 Pro , which we call “probably one of the greatest mechanical keyboards ever” costs a little more at $210 and is very impressive.

Perhaps the closest comparison out there is the NuPhy Air 75 , which you can pick up for just $109. Like the Lofree, it has more middling battery life but an excellent feel and is also low profile. However, as a 75% keyboard, you will lose out on some keys with this choice. If you want to go NuPhy's route, however, then you can still get a 96% version, which shares a very similar layout to the Lofree Flow 100.

Lofree Flow 100: Should you buy this?

You should buy this if… You want something that looks very 'Apple'

You want portability

You like an excellent-sounding keyboard

You shouldn’t buy this if… You want top-notch battery life

You’re looking for flashy lights

Lofree Flow 100: Verdict

The Lofree Flow 100 does exactly what I want out of a Magic Keyboard, and more. It looks pretty, feels great to use, and is light enough to carry around in my backpack, despite having 100 keys. If you’re on the go a lot and don’t see yourself finding time to charge it, there are probably better choices for battery life but that’s one of the only flaws of a fantastic keyboard.