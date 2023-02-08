M2 Mac mini falls to a stunning low UK price just weeks after release, just £764

Apple's new M2 Mac mini is one of the most potent and value-friendly Macs Apple has ever made. Sporting the hot new M2 chip inside a tiny desktop package, the new Mac mini is perfect for reasonably heavy workloads and anyone who wants a desktop Mac computer, easily scoring five stars in our M2 Mac mini (2023) review.

The new Mac mini is only a few days old, so you can imagine our surprise when we found that Amazon UK is selling the 512GB storage model for just £764 instead of its usual price tag of £849.

For that price, you get the base model 8-core CPU with 10 GPU cores, 8GB of Unified Memory, and the slightly upgraded 512GB storage.

M2 Mac mini deals in 2023

(opens in new tab) Mac Mini M2 | £764 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is an absolutely fantastic saving of £85 on an Apple device that was only released a few days ago. It's not the cheapest model, that title goes to the 256GB model, but for the upgraded storage this is an absolute bargain.

So what exactly makes the Mac mini so special? And why should you buy one? It has a tiny desktop footprint and an extremely low profile, making it perfect for hiding under a monitor or on a shelf somewhere. It has great connectivity for Ethernet, Thunderbolt, and more.

It also benefits from Apple Silicon, Apple's own in-house chips that replace Intel as the brains behind the operation. These chips are super-efficient and very snappy. This means you'll be able to open programs incredibly quickly, run lots of different windows at the same time, and do fairly strenuous stuff like photo and video editing without too much fuss. Beware though, these aren't really "Pro" machines for full-time professional creatives, you'll want a Mac Studio for that.

The new Mac mini also comes with an upgraded M2 Pro option that is definitely more powerful and a potent option for creatives, however, at iMore we think the value of the Mac mini lies in the base-model M2 on sale here thanks to its low starting price and the pound-for-pound processing power you're rewarded with.