Major Mac mini upgrade could come at the expense of the Mac Studio's future

A new report says Apple's Mac mini lineup could get a major upgrade this year, but one source reckons that might spell the end of the Mac Studio

In his latest Power On newsletter (opens in new tab), Bloomberg's Mark Gurman offered some words about the Mac mini and Mac Studio. However, his comments about the latter are perhaps much more interesting if proven to be correct.

Gurman expects Apple to introduce two new versions of the Mac mini this fall. These will include M2 and M2 Pro versions of the boxy Mac that was first introduced in 2005. The current Mac mini, one of the best Macs on the market, and Mac Pro are the final two Mac products with Intel inside, although Apple also offers an M1 version. These will be replaced by M2 and M2 Pro versions, respectively.

Previous rumors suggested Apple would eventually reveal an M1 Pro version of the Mac mini. However, with the official introduction of the first M2 chips in June, that's no longer the case. According to Gurman, no design change for the Mac mini is expected. The current M1 and Intel-based Mac mini are available in silver and space gray, respectively.

The first and only Mac Studio?

About the Mac Studio, Gurman suggests the first-gen 2022 model will be the only version of the premium Mac ever produced. He explains, "The bigger question for me is if the Mac Studio will ever get updated. It gives the impression—and this is just a gut feeling—of being a short-lived Mac because of its price and niche market. I don't see the purpose of having both a Mac Studio and Mac Pro."

The well-received Mac Studio served two purposes when it was released earlier this year. First, combined with the 27-inch Studio Display, it replaced the larger iMac. Second, the introduction gave Cupertino more time to work on an Apple silicon version of the Mac Pro. That version is expected to be announced in the coming months.

Gurman expects Apple to hold two fall events this year. In September, Apple's likely to reveal the new iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8. Then, in October, new iPads and Macs should make their debut.