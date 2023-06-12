MacBook Air 15-inch M2 review round-up - here's what reviewers think

The MacBook Air 15-inch was revealed back at WWDC 2023, and reviewers are now revealing their first thoughts.

The bigger sibling to the M2 MacBook Air takes everything the smaller one does well and makes it bigger with a beautiful new 15-inch display. Apple is claiming this is the "world’s best 15-inch laptop," but is it?

With this in mind, here's what the first reviews of the newest MacBook on the market think about Apple's latest laptop offering.

TechRadar

Our friends over at TechRadar say the new display "has a stunning design, a brilliant screen, and possibly the best speaker setup you'll find in a laptop. However, the bump in screen size means it's less portable – one of the key selling points of the Air line – while anyone hoping for a more ambitious upgrade than just more screen real estate may be disappointed."

CNET

CNET says, "You don't need a Pro to get a larger screen size. The Air 15 is the big-screen you should go for."

The Verge

The Verge says, "Apple’s first big-screened MacBook Air addresses a long-standing need in the company’s laptop lineup. And it comes with zero surprises and no sticker shock."

MKBHD

TechCrunch

TechCrunch says, "The right MacBook for most gets a bigger screen, same chip"

PC Mag

PC Mag says, "With its bigger MacBook Air, Apple ticks up the performance and battery life, while keeping the original Air's strengths intact."

Pocket-lint

Pocket-lint says, "bigger is better."

Express

David Snelling of the Express says, "bigger screen is an absolute dream."

Engadget

Engadget says, "The company successfully threads the needle between performance, battery life, screen size and portability."

Inc.

Jason Aten at Inc. says, "The 15-Inch MacBook Air is exactly what you think it is and that's brilliant."

Get ready for the 15-inch MacBook Air

If you're in the market for a new MacBook, it looks like the 15-inch MacBook Air could be the one for you, with positive reviews across the board praising the screen size and the benefits of having more screen real estate. It looks like the best MacBook just got better.

You can order the 15-inch MacBook Air today, and the upgrade to one of the best Macs will be available from June 13th in Apple Stores, starting from $1,299.