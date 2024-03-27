Apple's 1-month old M3 MacBook Air gets its first major discount — Get a 13-inch 256GB model for just $999

Apple’s M3 MacBook Air has only been out for three weeks, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon dropping the first significant discount on the product, bringing the base model below $1,000 less than a month after launch.

Unveiled March 8, the M3 MacBook Air is undoubtedly one of the best MacBooks Apple has ever made. It combines the design and portability of Apple’s famed Air line, with the raw power and efficiency of the M3 chip. In our review, we were wowed by the excellent performance of that chip and its stellar battery life. While it likely won’t tempt M2 MacBook or even M1 MacBook Air owners to upgrade, if you’re still hanging onto that Intel MacBook, or want to join the party for the first time, this is the model for you.

The 13-inch MacBook Air starts at $1,099, a fair price we’d be happy to recommend for the package. However thanks to an early Amazon discount, you can now save $100 when you pick one up at Amazon.

Get $100 off the brand-new M3 MacBook Air

13-inch M3 MacBook Air, 256GB | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CX23V2ZK%3FlinkCode%3Dsl1%26linkId%3Debe1f306d77c7ab508d28930a53e83ab%26language%3Den_US%26ref_%3Das_li_ss_tl%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $1,099 $999 at Amazon Less than a month old, get $100 off the M3 Macbook Air 13-inch, complete with 8GB of Unified Memory and 256GB of storage. This deal is only available in the Midnight color, with the other colors remaining at the usual RRP. There are also no discounts on any of the other configurations, some of which are also out of stock.

Apple’s M3 chip is faster and more powerful than the M2 chip, which was faster than the M1 before it. As you might expect, that means it is faster than ever when it comes to loading up apps, multitasking, rendering, gaming, and more. It’s also more efficient than its predecessors, so you get all of that power without sacrificing battery life. Indeed, the M3 MacBook Air is faster in benchmark scores than the old M1 MacBook Pro, which cost $1,999 when it debuted.