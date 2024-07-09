Grab an M2 MacBook Air for less than $850 — just make sure you click on the coupon!

Yes, the M3 MacBook Air is one of the best Macs we’ve ever used. But if you want a bargain, Amazon has you covered with a great deal on the M2 MacBook Air.

With a week to go before Amazon Prime Day, taking place on July 16-17, we’re already seeing lots of great Prime Day Apple deals , such as this M2 MacBook Air. We’d still count this earlier model as one of the best MacBooks — thanks to the same design that both Air laptops share, as well as the fast Apple silicon chips. If you still own an Intel Mac, this latest Amazon deal could be the perfect opportunity to upgrade. For $848, you get an M2 MacBook Air with 8GB of memory, 256GB SSD Storage, a 13.3-inch display, and more. Just remember to click on the coupon box to get the full discount — otherwise, you’ll be paying $899 for the laptop.

The best fanless Mac at a great price

If you’re a student or about to become one, the M2 MacBook Air is the perfect laptop to work on. macOS, the operating system included with every Mac, comes with the iWork suite for free. This features three apps:

Keynote, a presentation app

Pages, a writing app

Numbers, a spreadsheet app

The laptop is also great for gaming. By using Whisky , an app that can run many Windows games on Mac along with what’s available to buy in the Steam Summer Sale , you can play many of your favorite games on the go.

For $848, you get a fantastic Mac that’s also ready for Apple Intelligence , the company’s take on AI that will be available in macOS Sequoia . When you combine all of these features, you’re getting a great deal. Just remember to press on that coupon before you head to the checkout page!