MacBook Pro M2 sees its first discount - and it's a big one

This is a very rare occasion for new Apple gear - the MacBook Pro M2 has its very first discount, and it's a doozy. There's $100 off at Amazon, bringing it down to $1199. That might not seem like the biggest discount, but on a new MacBook, you take what you can get!

MacBook Pro M2 | $1299 now $1199 at Amazon The MacBook Pro M2 is one of Apple's latest machines, equipped with the newest M2 chip. Being one of the newest laptops in the MacBook range, it's surprising there's a deal this early, but it's certainly not unwelcome! This discount brings it to its lowest price ever.

It's not every day that one of Apple's latest machines finds itself with a hefty discount, but here we are. $100 might not seem like much, but this laptop has only been out for a couple of months, and we may not see anything further for some time. If you've been looking for a MacBook Pro, this could be the time to buy.

The MacBook Pro M2 is, for all intents and purposes, the same as the previous MacBook Pro with TouchBar, albeit with a slight boost to performance with the M2 chip. While for some that's a deal breaker, for most it should be a good thing - it's a phenomenally well-put-together machine, and no slouch in computing terms. In our review, we loved the battery life and the build quality, giving it four and a half stars.

The 13-inch screen is colorful and crisp, the keyboard provides excellent feedback while typing, and if you really want a computer with Apple's TouchBar, then this could be your last opportunity. Unfortunately, the webcam still isn't fantastic, and it's true that the design is now starting to show its age - but if you want a MacBook Pro for less, then it's likely these points won't matter to you.

