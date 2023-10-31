Where to preorder MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 Pro and Max

The Scary Fast Apple event is over now, and we’ve seen some brand new MacBooks to potentially spend our money on — and a brand new chip with some cool new features and big performance gains. The new MacBook Pro 16-inch model is just one of those models, although it and its more powerful chips will be the most desirable of all.

With those M3 Pro and Max chips at their cores, the new MacBook Pro models are the ultimate portable Macs – and you’ll be wondering where and when you can get one. At the moment the only way to get on release is to preorder. We know just the places.

What’s new?

The MacBook Pro 16-inch always comes with the most powerful chips, and this time that’s in the form of the M3 Pro and Max chips. They're 30% faster than the M1 chips that you might be upgrading from, and they proved improvements in battery life. That's because the 3nm process used to build them uses far less power than previous chips, allowing for more staying power from the latest laptops.

Where to look first

Preorder MacBook 16-inch

MacBook Pro 16-inch | From $2399 at Apple Go straight to the source and preorder your new MacBook at Apple. This will mean you’ve got all the spec options like storage and RAM, and you’re more likely to get it shipped as close to the release date as possible.

MacBook Pro 16-inch | Search at Amazon If you preorder from Amazon, then you’ll be a little more restricted with what kind of specs you can stick into your machine — although you’ll get faster postage with Prime delivery.

MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 | Search at B&H Photo Grab a MacBook Pro 16 inch from B&H Photo, and you'll be presented with all the customization options and color versions. There's speedy shipping here as well.

MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 | Search at Target This one is a great place to preorder if you’re not sure whether you’ll be in for a delivery, as you can opt to collect from your local store. There are often deals here as well to help you save money.

Preorder Q&A

When is the MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch with M3 coming out? The MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch were announced at the ‘Scary Fast’ Apple event, and they will be released to store shelves on November 7.

Are there going to be supply issues? These machines are the most likely of the new MacBooks to see some supply issues. They are going to be more popular than the cheaper options, especially with those new, super powerful 3nm Pro and Max M3 chips.