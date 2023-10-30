How to watch the M3 Mac Apple event "Scary Fast" — New iMac, MacBook Pro, and more
Trick or treat.
An Apple event themed around Halloween? Sign me up! Today's the day of Apple's "Scary Fast" Apple event where the company is rumored to announce brand new MacBook Pros and a new iMac, both powered by a "Scary Fast" M3 3nm (nanometer) chip.
Like all of Apple's events, you can watch all of the new product announcements from the comfort of your own home. Here’s how to watch the Mac Apple event.
If you just want the link to watch the show, click here.
How to watch the "Scary Fast" Apple event
The easiest way to watch the "Scary Fast" Mac Apple event later today is on YouTube, as you'll find the app on most platforms, whether that's a TV or a game console. Apple showcases the live event on its YouTube channel, and you can watch it directly below.
You can also watch the Apple event on any Mac, iPhone, or iPad using any web browser directly on Apple's website. The iOS device must run iOS 10 or above, and Macs must run macOS Sierra 10.12 or above.
If you own an Apple TV, the "Scary Fast" October event will also be available in the Watch Now category on tvOS.
What time and date is the "Scary Fast" Apple event?
Apple's "Scary Fast" Mac event will take place on October, 30, at 5 PM PT/ 8 PM ET/ 11:59 PM GMT.
How long is the Apple event?
While no duration has been announced yet, grab some Halloween snacks because you'll be watching it for at least an hour.
Scary Fast
Apple events are always exciting, but this one has an unknown entity that makes it even more intriguing. Apple has chosen to reveal these new products at a later start time with a Halloween theme. Does this mean we could see some big surprises, like some new horror games for the Mac? What about some scary films on Apple TV Plus?
We pretty much know what to expect later today, with most analysts reporting new MacBook Pros and a new iMac, both powered by Apple's new M3 chip. That said, there are even rumors of an iPad mini 7, so there's definitely reason to tune in.
We don't have long to wait, and if you want to share your opinions on the newly announced products, make sure to join the iMore forum to have your say.
