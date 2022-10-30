14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro refresh delayed to 2023, says rumor

Apple released a bunch of products in 2022, including refreshes to its iPhone and iPad lineups. On the Mac side of things, though, we only got the M2 refresh for the MacBook Air, which got a complete redesign, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which once again stayed the least interesting offering in the Mac lineup.

While we were expecting the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models to get a refresh in 2022, it looks like that may not be happening this year. A new rumor says that the new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models will not arrive until early 2023.

No November 2022 launch for new MacBook Pro models

The new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models have been highly anticipated. The original models were a hit, and came with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. With the M2 out now, consumers are expecting Apple to refresh these models with the upgraded M2 family chips, likely to be M2 Pro and M2 Max.

Apple has had November releases for Macs before, quite often, and many rumors had pointed to the possibility of the same for these refreshed MacBook Pros. However, a rumor coming from yeux1122 on the Korean blog Naver says that these will not arrive until early 2023.

The rumor cites a supply chain source, saying that the chain is currently operating to be on track for a 2023 launch, instead of a November or late 2022 launch. This account has had a mixed track record, but it does seem possible that Apple may keep its Mac refreshes for next year since there hasn't been enough substantial information to support the rumors about a 2022 release.

Apple does have a ton of upgrades to its best Macs coming, with the Mac Pro taking the spotlight, which will mark the completion of Apple's transition to its own silicon. There are also rumors about a new Mac Mini with the M2 chip, as well as a more powerful version.