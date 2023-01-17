Apple's business store goes down ahead of expected M2 MacBook Pro announcement

Apple's business store, found at the ecommerce2.apple.com domain, is down ahead of the company's expected unveiling of its new MacBook Pro with M2 chip, an upgrade to the current 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro from 2021.

The company is reportedly about to unveil a new M2 Apple silicon chip upgrade in the form of M2 Pro and M2 Max. This is likely going to debut in a new MacBook Pro. This will reportedly have the same chassis and design, as well as limited new features beyond the chip upgrade.

The new MacBook has been spotted in a database, indicating it will feature Wi-Fi 6E, an upgrade to the current model which only supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

One more thing?

Apple does also have a new HomePod in the works, which could be unveiled. The M2 Pro and Pro Max chips may also be extended to other Macs including Apple's Mac Studio.