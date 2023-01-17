Apple's business store goes down ahead of expected M2 MacBook Pro announcement
It's happening!
Apple's business store, found at the ecommerce2.apple.com domain, is down ahead of the company's expected unveiling of its new MacBook Pro with M2 chip, an upgrade to the current 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro from 2021.
The company is reportedly about to unveil a new M2 Apple silicon chip upgrade in the form of M2 Pro and M2 Max. This is likely going to debut in a new MacBook Pro. This will reportedly have the same chassis and design, as well as limited new features beyond the chip upgrade.
The new MacBook has been spotted in a database, indicating it will feature Wi-Fi 6E, an upgrade to the current model which only supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.
One more thing?
Apple does also have a new HomePod in the works, which could be unveiled. The M2 Pro and Pro Max chips may also be extended to other Macs including Apple's Mac Studio.
iMore Newsletter
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.