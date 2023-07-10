Apple's foldable MacBook may launch in 2026 with displays from Samsung and LG

While the foldable display craze has seeped into the tech industry, Apple has so far restrained from releasing a product with a foldable display. That doesn't mean that it's not considering making them, of course. We have heard several rumors about a foldable iPhone, and now we have one about a foldable MacBook.

We've heard about Apple's foldable MacBook before, and now we have a potential launch date. A report from Business Korea says that Apple is working on a foldable MacBook that it plans to release as soon as 2026. The displays will apparently be sourced from Samsung and LG's display divisions.

Foldable MacBook may be revealed in 2025, and launch in 2026

Apple's foldable ambitions may be closer to primetime than we might have expected. The foldable laptop rollout has been rather slow compared to foldable phones, but 2026 seems like an ambitious timeline for Apple to release a foldable MacBook given we're yet to see a foldable iPhone.

The report says LG and Samsung's display units are anticipating a gain in production to meet the demand from Apple.

"Korean companies are also coordinating development and production plans for foldable OLED panels for laptops in line with the opening of the foldable panel market for IT devices.

Samsung Display has decided to invest 4.1 trillion won (US$3.1 billion) to produce 8.6-generation OLED panels from 2025 to 2026. LG Display is also investing in medium-sized OLED panels, including those for tablet PCs."

We've previously heard of a 20.5-inch foldable MacBook being developed, and the rumor said the device would be announced in 2025. That information does line up with this new report. As such, we can expect the foldable MacBook to be announced in 2025 and join the ranks of the best Macs in 2026. We expect more details to come out as we near the announcement.