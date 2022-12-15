Apple's MacBook Air could be getting a brand-new size in just a few weeks

A top insider says that Apple is planning to release a brand-new MacBook Air early next year.

According to Ross Young (via MacRumors), production on the panels for the new 15.5-inch MacBook Air will begin in the first quarter of 2023, suggesting that a launch will follow close behind and may be just a few weeks away.

We've heard plenty of reports about a new MacBook Air in an all-new 15-inch size. Apple has traditionally kept the MacBook Air on the smaller size, even putting out a diminutive 11-inch model at one point. A 15-inch MacBook Air will leverage all of the power of the M2 chip (most likely) while delivering incredible portability and great battery life.

15-inch MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is likely to feature much of the same tech as the current 2022 MacBook Air. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will include an M2 and M2 Pro processor, suggesting the larger size could also pave way for more powerful processing, currently the MacBook Air only offers M1 and M2 options, nothing more powerful.

Mark Gurman has previously reported that the 15-inch MacBook Air will just be a wider iteration of the new MacBook Air, rather than a redesign.

Apple also reportedly has new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the works for early next year, which are expected to feature speedier M2 Pro and Max chips but otherwise no other major changes.

Without a doubt, a 15-inch MacBook Air could be one of the best MacBook's ever created thanks to its size and processing power. The price of the M2 MacBook Air recently fell to a stunning $999 at Amazon in the best sale we've seen on the device since it was launched.

It has previously been suggested that Apple may release a swathe of new Macs early next year, and with January and February unlikely candidates for an event or any releases, all eyes are on March, traditionally an event month for Apple.